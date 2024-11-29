Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Weber State 2-4, Bowling Green 2-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mullett Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats will face off against the Bowling Green Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Mullett Arena. The Wildcats have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Weber State finally turned things around against Justice Coll. on Monday. They claimed a resounding 93-45 victory over the Lions. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-14.

Weber State was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Justice Coll. only posted eight.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Bowling Green last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 80-68 to Bellarmine.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Derrick Butler, who went 8 for 14 en route to 21 points. Another player making a difference was Javontae Campbell, who went 9 for 12 en route to 21 points plus two steals.

Weber State's win bumped their record up to 2-4. As for Bowling Green, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-4.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Weber State has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.8% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Bowling Green struggles in that department as they've nailed 39% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.