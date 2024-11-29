Halftime Report

Bowling Green has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Bowling Green leads 43-40 over Weber State.

If Bowling Green keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-4 in no time. On the other hand, Weber State will have to make due with a 2-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Weber State 2-4, Bowling Green 2-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats will face off against the Bowling Green Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Mullett Arena. The Wildcats have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Weber State finally turned things around against Justice Coll. on Monday. They claimed a resounding 93-45 victory over the Lions. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-14.

Weber State was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Justice Coll. only posted eight.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Bowling Green last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 80-68 to Bellarmine.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Derrick Butler, who went 8 for 14 en route to 21 points. Another player making a difference was Javontae Campbell, who went 9 for 12 en route to 21 points plus two steals.

Weber State's win bumped their record up to 2-4. As for Bowling Green, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-4.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Weber State has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.8% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Bowling Green struggles in that department as they've nailed 39% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Weber State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

Odds

Weber State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146 points.

