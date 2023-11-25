Halftime Report

Western Kentucky is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 37-30 lead against Bowling Green.

Western Kentucky came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Western Kentucky 3-1, Bowling Green 2-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Place Bell -- Laval, Quebec

Place Bell -- Laval, Quebec Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will take on the Bowling Green Falcons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Place Bell. Western Kentucky might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Hilltoppers got the win against the Thorobreds by a conclusive 95-75. The win made it back-to-back wins for Western Kentucky.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Bowling Green last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 85-67 fall against the Knights. Bowling Green has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Hilltoppers' victory lifted them to 3-1 while the Thorobreds' loss dropped them down to 0-1.

Western Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bowling Green struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Bowling Green is a 4.5-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Bowling Green won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.

Nov 22, 2019 - Bowling Green 77 vs. Western Kentucky 75

Injury Report for Bowling Green

Injury Report for Western Kentucky

Jalen Jackson: Out (Foot)

Terrion Murdix: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

No Injury Information