Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Western Kentucky 3-1, Bowling Green 2-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Place Bell -- Laval, Quebec

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons will take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Place Bell. Bowling Green might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up eight turnovers on Friday.

The point spread may have favored Bowling Green last Friday, but the final result did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 85-67 to the Knights. Bowling Green has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers made easy work of the Thorobreds on Saturday and carried off a 95-75 victory. The win made it back-to-back wins for Western Kentucky.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bowling Green have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Bowling Green came out on top in a nail-biter against Western Kentucky in their previous meeting back in November of 2019, sneaking past 77-75. Does Bowling Green have another victory up their sleeve, or will Western Kentucky turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Bowling Green won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.