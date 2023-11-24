Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Western Kentucky 3-1, Bowling Green 2-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Place Bell -- Laval, Quebec

Place Bell -- Laval, Quebec

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will take on the Bowling Green Falcons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Place Bell. Western Kentucky will be strutting in after a victory while Bowling Green will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, everything went the Hilltoppers' way against the Thorobreds as the Hilltoppers made off with a 95-75 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Western Kentucky.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Bowling Green last Friday, but the final result did not. The matchup between the Falcons and the Knights wasn't a total blowout, but with the Falcons falling 85-67 at home it was darn close to turning into one. Bowling Green has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Hilltoppers' win bumped their season record to 3-1 while the Thorobreds' loss dropped theirs to 0-1.

Western Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bowling Green struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Bowling Green is a 4.5-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Bowling Green won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.