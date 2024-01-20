Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Bowling Green and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 39-31 lead against Western Michigan.

Bowling Green entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Western Michigan step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Western Michigan 7-10, Bowling Green 13-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Western Michigan and Bowling Green are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stroh Center. Western Michigan is expected to lose this one by nine points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

After a string of five wins, Western Michigan's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They fell 77-66 to the Zips. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Western Michigan in their matchups with Akron: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green entered their tilt with Miami (Ohio) with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Falcons walked away with a 78-73 victory over the RedHawks on Tuesday.

The Broncos' loss dropped their record down to 7-10. As for the Falcons, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bowling Green struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Bowling Green took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Bowling Green is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. Western Michigan might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Odds

Bowling Green is a big 9-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Falcons, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

Series History

Bowling Green and Western Michigan both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.