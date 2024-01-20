Who's Playing
Western Michigan Broncos @ Bowling Green Falcons
Current Records: Western Michigan 7-10, Bowling Green 13-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Western Michigan and Bowling Green are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stroh Center.
After a string of five wins, Western Michigan's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They fell 77-66 to the Zips. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Western Michigan in their matchups with Akron: they've now lost three in a row.
Meanwhile, Bowling Green entered their tilt with Miami (Ohio) with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Falcons walked away with a 78-73 victory over the RedHawks on Tuesday.
The Broncos' loss dropped their record down to 7-10. As for the Falcons, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bowling Green struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Western Michigan strolled past Bowling Green in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 by a score of 108-92. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Michigan since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Bowling Green and Western Michigan both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Western Michigan 108 vs. Bowling Green 92
- Feb 26, 2022 - Western Michigan 78 vs. Bowling Green 67
- Jan 22, 2022 - Bowling Green 82 vs. Western Michigan 75
- Feb 03, 2021 - Western Michigan 76 vs. Bowling Green 70
- Jan 14, 2020 - Bowling Green 85 vs. Western Michigan 82
- Feb 05, 2019 - Bowling Green 85 vs. Western Michigan 72
- Jan 19, 2019 - Bowling Green 79 vs. Western Michigan 48
- Feb 13, 2018 - Bowling Green 83 vs. Western Michigan 81
- Feb 14, 2017 - Western Michigan 89 vs. Bowling Green 79
- Feb 13, 2016 - Western Michigan 74 vs. Bowling Green 68