The Bowling Green Falcons battle the VMI Keydets in a Palms Division matchup at the 2025 Fort Myers Tip-off on Wednesday morning. Bowling Green defeated Bucknell 71-66 on Monday, while VMI dropped a 78-70 decision to Buffalo. The Falcons (4-2), who finished eighth in the Mid-American Conference at 8-10 and were 14-18 overall a year ago, snapped a two-game losing streak on Monday. The Keydets (3-5), who placed seventh in the Southern Conference at 7-11 and were 15-19 overall, have dropped four in a row.

Tipoff from Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Fla., is set for 11 a.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the schools. Bowling Green is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Bowling Green vs. VMI odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5. Before making any Bowling Green vs. VMI picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and has returned over $2,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks over the past three seasons.

Now, the model has simulated Bowling Green vs. VMI 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for VMI vs. Bowling Green:

Bowling Green vs. VMI spread: Bowling Green -10.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Bowling Green vs. VMI over/under: 148.5 points Bowling Green vs. VMI money line: Bowling Green -680, VMI +487 Bowling Green vs. VMI picks: See picks at SportsLine Bowling Green vs. VMI streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Bowling Green vs. VMI picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (148.5 points). Bowling Green has gone Under in seven of its last nine games, while VMI has hit the Under in five of its past eight games. The Falcons are 5-4 against the spread in their last nine games, while the Keydets are 2-6 ATS in their last eight.

The model projects Bowling Green to have two players to have double-digit scoring, led by Javontae Campbell's projected 18.6 points. The Keydets, meanwhile, are projected to have three players scoring 10-plus points, led by T.J. Johnson with 15.1 points. The model projects a combined total of 148 points as the Under clears in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model projects a combined total of 148 points as the Under clears in nearly 60% of simulations.