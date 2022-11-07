Who's Playing

Air Force @ Bowling Green

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons and the Air Force Falcons will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Stroh Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Bowling Green struggled last year, ending up 13-18. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Air Force (11-18), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Bowling Green was 355th worst when it came to points allowed per game last season, with the squad giving up 80.5 on average (bottom 102%). Air Force experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked 355th worst with respect to points per game last year, where the team accrued only 59 on average (bottom 102%). So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.