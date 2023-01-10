Who's Playing

Akron @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Akron 9-6; Bowling Green 8-7

What to Know

The Akron Zips are 12-4 against the Bowling Green Falcons since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Akron's road trip will continue as they head to Stroh Center at 7 p.m. ET to face off against Bowling Green. The Zips won both of their matches against Bowling Green last season (91-66 and 82-68) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Akron came up short against the Ball State Cardinals this past Friday, falling 70-63. One thing holding Akron back was the mediocre play of guard Tavari Johnson, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Falcons proved too difficult a challenge. Bowling Green was able to grind out a solid win over the Bobcats, winning 88-79.

The Zips are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 4-9 ATS, to cover the spread.

Akron is now 9-6 while Bowling Green sits at 8-7. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Akron enters the contest with only 62.3 points allowed per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Falcons are stumbling into the matchup with the 39th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Bowling Green.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Odds

The Zips are a 3.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Akron have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Bowling Green.