The Akron Zips (7-5) will play away from home for the fifth game in a row when they face the Bowling Green Falcons (5-7) on Friday night. Akron has lost three of its last four games, falling to Princeton in a 76-75 final on Monday. Bowling Green snapped a two-game losing streak with an 87-62 win over Aquinas College on Dec. 23, but it has been off since then. Akron cruised to an 83-67 win over Bowling Green in the lone meeting between these teams last season.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Stroh Center on CBS Sports Network. Akron is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Bowling Green vs. Akron odds, while the over/under is 154.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Akron vs. Bowling Green picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Akron-Bowling Green. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Bowling Green vs. Akron spread: Akron -5.5

Bowling Green vs. Akron over/under: 154.5 points

Bowling Green vs. Akron money line: Akron: -239, Bowling Green: +195

Bowling Green vs. Akron streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Bowling Green can cover

Bowling Green has struggled with consistency this season, but five of its seven losses have come on the road. The Falcons were able to snap a two-game losing skid with an 87-62 win over Aquinas College on Dec. 23. Marcus Johnson scored a game-high 20 points for Bowling Green, shooting 8 of 10 from the floor and 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Derrick Butler scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds, while Jamai Felt added 13 points. Johnson, a senior forward, leads Bowling Green with 17.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Falcons are 4-2 at home this season, and Akron has lost six straight road games. See which team to pick here.

Why Akron can cover

Akron has lost three of its last four games, but it easily covered the spread as a 6.5-point underdog in its 76-75 loss to Princeton on Monday. The Zips were on the verge of springing a big upset before the Tigers hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining. Senior forward James Okonkwo had a big performance for Akron, posting a double-double off the bench with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Okonkwo has recorded three double-doubles this season, with two of them coming in his last two games. Junior guard Tavari Johnson is Akron's leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points and 3.3 assists per game. The Zips have won five straight meetings between these teams, covering the spread in four of those meetings.

