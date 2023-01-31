Who's Playing

Ball State @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Ball State 14-7; Bowling Green 10-11

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals won both of their matches against the Bowling Green Falcons last season (81-80 and 91-82) and are aiming for the same result Tuesday. The Cardinals and Bowling Green will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stroh Center. Ball State will be strutting in after a win while Bowling Green will be stumbling in from a loss.

Ball State had enough points to win and then some against the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday, taking their game 87-69.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Bowling Green and the Toledo Rockets this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Falcons falling 91-77 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Ball State is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Cardinals, who are 10-9 against the spread.

Bowling Green's defeat took them down to 10-11 while Ball State's victory pulled them up to 14-7. A win for Bowling Green would reverse both their bad luck and Ball State's good luck. We'll see if Bowling Green manages to pull off that tough task or if Ball State keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bowling Green have won seven out of their last 12 games against Ball State.