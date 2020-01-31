Bowling Green vs. Buffalo odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 31 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Bowling Green and Buffalo.
The Buffalo Bulls and the Bowling Green Falcons are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Arena. Buffalo is 14-7 overall and 7-4 at home, while Bowling Green is 16-5 overall and 4-1 on the road. Bowling Green has won seven consecutive games. Buffalo has won five of its past six games. The Bulls are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Buffalo vs. Bowling Green odds, while the over-under is set at 162. Before entering any Bowling Green vs. Buffalo picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 13 of the 2019-20 season on a 22-13 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Bowling Green vs. Buffalo. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Buffalo vs. Bowling Green:
- Buffalo vs. Bowling Green spread: Bulls -4.5
- Buffalo vs. Bowling Green over-under: 162 points
- Buffalo vs. Bowling Green money line: Buffalo -194, Bowling Green 167
What you need to know about Buffalo
The Bulls came out on top in a nail-biter against Akron on Tuesday, 77-74. Gabe Grant hit a decisive 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, then blocked an Akron 3-point attempt as time expired to seal the Buffalo victory. Antwain Johnson led the Bulls with 18 points. Josh Mballa finished with 13 points and 17 rebounds. Jayvon Graves, who leads Buffalo in scoring at 16.4 points per game, finished with 13 points.
What you need to know about Bowling Green
Bowling Green didn't have too much room to spare in its matchup with Ball State on Tuesday, but still walked away with a 67-61 win. Trey Diggs scored a career-high 25 points, as he hit five of eight 3-point attempts. Bowling Green's seven-game winning streak is the longest in the MAC in 40 years. Justin Turner added 20 points for the Falcons. A 12-0 run in the second half keyed the victory for Bowling Green.
How to make Buffalo vs. Bowling Green picks
The model has simulated Buffalo vs. Bowling Green 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Buffalo vs. Bowling Green? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bowling Green vs. Buffalo spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
