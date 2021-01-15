The Buffalo Bulls and the Bowling Green Falcons are set to square off on Friday in a Mid-American matchup at 7 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. The Bulls are 5-3 overall and 2-0 at home, while Bowling Green is 9-3 overall and 5-1 on the road. The Falcons are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. The Bulls are 3-0-2 against the spread in their last five Friday games.

The Bulls are favored by five-points in the latest Buffalo vs. Bowling Green odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 161.5.

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green spread: Buffalo -5

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green over-under: 161.5 points

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green money line: Buffalo -220, Bowling Green +180

What you need to know about Bowling Green



The Falcons absorbed an 88-64 loss against Ball State on Tuesday, snapping a four-game winning streak. Justin Turner led Bowling Green with 18 points.

Bowling Green downed Buffalo 86-78 on Dec. 6, as Turner went off for 33 points in the victory. Turner is scoring 20.7 points and dishing 5.3 assists per game, with Daeqwon Plowden grabbing 8.8 rebounds per outing.

What you need to know about Buffalo

The Bulls crushed Western Michigan 85-69 on Tuesday, their fourth win in five games. Jeenathan Williams led the way with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Buffalo made only 18-of-29 free-throw attempts in their eight-point loss to Bowling Green in December.

The Bulls have allowed only 71.5 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 83.3 per game they allowed to non-conference foes. Buffalo scores 83 points per game, good for 22nd best in college basketball.

