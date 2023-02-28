Who's Playing
Eastern Michigan @ Bowling Green
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 8-21; Bowling Green 10-19
What to Know
The Eastern Michigan Eagles haven't won a contest against the Bowling Green Falcons since Jan. 10 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. EMU and Bowling Green will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stroh Center. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while the Falcons will be stumbling in from a defeat.
EMU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Ball State Cardinals this past Saturday, winning 75-68.
Meanwhile, Bowling Green came up short against the Kent State Golden Flashes this past Saturday, falling 79-69.
EMU is expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Eagles' win brought them up to 8-21 while the Falcons' loss pulled them down to 10-19. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: EMU is stumbling into the game with the 358th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.4 on average. Bowling Greens have had an even harder time: they are 352nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Falcons are a 4-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Bowling Green have won eight out of their last nine games against Eastern Michigan.
- Jan 03, 2023 - Bowling Green 91 vs. Eastern Michigan 65
- Jan 25, 2022 - Bowling Green 85 vs. Eastern Michigan 71
- Feb 23, 2021 - Bowling Green 82 vs. Eastern Michigan 69
- Jan 21, 2020 - Bowling Green 62 vs. Eastern Michigan 59
- Jan 22, 2019 - Bowling Green 80 vs. Eastern Michigan 67
- Feb 10, 2018 - Bowling Green 70 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Jan 06, 2018 - Bowling Green 75 vs. Eastern Michigan 71
- Jan 10, 2017 - Eastern Michigan 81 vs. Bowling Green 53
- Jan 16, 2016 - Bowling Green 84 vs. Eastern Michigan 79