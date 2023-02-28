Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 8-21; Bowling Green 10-19

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles haven't won a contest against the Bowling Green Falcons since Jan. 10 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. EMU and Bowling Green will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stroh Center. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while the Falcons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

EMU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Ball State Cardinals this past Saturday, winning 75-68.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green came up short against the Kent State Golden Flashes this past Saturday, falling 79-69.

EMU is expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Eagles' win brought them up to 8-21 while the Falcons' loss pulled them down to 10-19. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: EMU is stumbling into the game with the 358th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.4 on average. Bowling Greens have had an even harder time: they are 352nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Falcons are a 4-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Bowling Green have won eight out of their last nine games against Eastern Michigan.