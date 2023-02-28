Who's Playing
Eastern Michigan @ Bowling Green
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 8-21; Bowling Green 10-19
What to Know
The Bowling Green Falcons are 8-1 against the Eastern Michigan Eagles since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Falcons and EMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stroh Center. Bowling Green is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
Bowling Green came up short against the Kent State Golden Flashes this past Saturday, falling 79-69.
Meanwhile, EMU beat the Ball State Cardinals 75-68 this past Saturday.
Bowling Green is now 10-19 while the Eagles sit at 8-21. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Falcons are stumbling into the contest with the 352nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.4 on average. EMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 358th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 80.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio
Series History
Bowling Green have won eight out of their last nine games against Eastern Michigan.
- Jan 03, 2023 - Bowling Green 91 vs. Eastern Michigan 65
- Jan 25, 2022 - Bowling Green 85 vs. Eastern Michigan 71
- Feb 23, 2021 - Bowling Green 82 vs. Eastern Michigan 69
- Jan 21, 2020 - Bowling Green 62 vs. Eastern Michigan 59
- Jan 22, 2019 - Bowling Green 80 vs. Eastern Michigan 67
- Feb 10, 2018 - Bowling Green 70 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Jan 06, 2018 - Bowling Green 75 vs. Eastern Michigan 71
- Jan 10, 2017 - Eastern Michigan 81 vs. Bowling Green 53
- Jan 16, 2016 - Bowling Green 84 vs. Eastern Michigan 79