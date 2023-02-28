Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 8-21; Bowling Green 10-19

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons are 8-1 against the Eastern Michigan Eagles since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Falcons and EMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stroh Center. Bowling Green is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

Bowling Green came up short against the Kent State Golden Flashes this past Saturday, falling 79-69.

Meanwhile, EMU beat the Ball State Cardinals 75-68 this past Saturday.

Bowling Green is now 10-19 while the Eagles sit at 8-21. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Falcons are stumbling into the contest with the 352nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.4 on average. EMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 358th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 80.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Series History

Bowling Green have won eight out of their last nine games against Eastern Michigan.