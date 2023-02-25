Who's Playing

Kent State @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Kent State 22-6; Bowling Green 10-18

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. Bowling Green and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid-American battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Stroh Center. The Falcons haven't won a contest against Kent State since March 1 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Bowling Green came up short against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Tuesday, falling 74-65.

Meanwhile, Kent State ended up a good deal behind the Ball State Cardinals when they played on Tuesday, losing 82-70.

The losses put Bowling Green at 10-18 and the Golden Flashes at 22-6. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Falcons are stumbling into the game with the 352nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.4 on average. Kent State's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.90%, which places them 16th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 11-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kent State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Bowling Green.