Who's Playing
Kent State @ Bowling Green
Current Records: Kent State 22-6; Bowling Green 10-18
What to Know
The Bowling Green Falcons have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. Bowling Green and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid-American battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Stroh Center. The Falcons haven't won a contest against Kent State since March 1 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Bowling Green came up short against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Tuesday, falling 74-65.
Meanwhile, Kent State ended up a good deal behind the Ball State Cardinals when they played on Tuesday, losing 82-70.
The losses put Bowling Green at 10-18 and the Golden Flashes at 22-6. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Falcons are stumbling into the game with the 352nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.4 on average. Kent State's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.90%, which places them 16th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Golden Flashes are a big 11-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Kent State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Bowling Green.
- Feb 07, 2023 - Kent State 87 vs. Bowling Green 64
- Feb 08, 2022 - Kent State 76 vs. Bowling Green 68
- Jan 29, 2022 - Kent State 91 vs. Bowling Green 83
- Feb 09, 2021 - Kent State 71 vs. Bowling Green 67
- Jan 27, 2021 - Kent State 96 vs. Bowling Green 91
- Mar 03, 2020 - Kent State 83 vs. Bowling Green 69
- Jan 03, 2020 - Kent State 79 vs. Bowling Green 61
- Mar 01, 2019 - Bowling Green 77 vs. Kent State 72
- Jan 05, 2019 - Bowling Green 86 vs. Kent State 64
- Feb 24, 2018 - Kent State 64 vs. Bowling Green 63
- Feb 03, 2018 - Bowling Green 70 vs. Kent State 62
- Feb 28, 2017 - Kent State 74 vs. Bowling Green 67
- Feb 07, 2017 - Bowling Green 84 vs. Kent State 83
- Mar 07, 2016 - Bowling Green 70 vs. Kent State 69
- Mar 01, 2016 - Kent State 70 vs. Bowling Green 54
- Jan 23, 2016 - Kent State 62 vs. Bowling Green 59