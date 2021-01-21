The Bowling Green Falcons and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at John D. Millett Hall. Miami is 5-4 overall and 5-1 at home, while the Falcons are 10-4 overall and 6-1 on the road. The

Falcons are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Miami vs. Bowling Green odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 143.5. Before entering any Bowling Green vs. Miami picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami vs. Bowling Green. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Bowling Green vs. Miami:

Miami vs. Bowling Green spread: Miami +4.5

Miami vs. Bowling Green over-under: 143.5 points

Latest Odds: Bowling Green Falcons -4.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Miami

Miami scored a 81-71 victory over Ball State on Tuesday. The RedHawks have won two of their past three games. James Beck had career highs in points (17) and rebounds (11). The RedHawks had 25 points off turnovers and 23 second chance points. Dalonte Brown had 17 points.

Miami has won three of the last four meetings with Bowling Green. The RedHawks lead the MAC in fewest turnovers per game at 10.1, which ranks eighth nationally.

What you need to know about Bowling Green

Bowling Green lost to the Akron Zips on Tuesday, 69-57. The Falcons have lost two of their past three games. Kaden Metheny had 14 points and Daeqwon Plowden added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Bowling Green has four players averaging double figures in scoring, led by Justin Turner at 20.4 points per game. Plowden follows at 11.6 ppg. Trey Diggs and Metheny are at 10.9 and 10.0 ppg, respectively. Michael Huger is on the verge of becoming the sixth coach at Bowling Green to earn 100 career wins, as he currently stands at 98.

How to make Bowling Green vs. Miami picks

The model has simulated Miami vs. Bowling Green 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bowling Green vs. Miami? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bowling Green vs. Miami spread to jump on Thursday.