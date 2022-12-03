Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Morgan State 3-5; Bowling Green 2-5

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons will stay at home another game and welcome the Morgan State Bears at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at Stroh Center. Bowling Green will be hoping to build upon the 90-58 win they picked up against the Bears when they previously played in November of 2016.

The Falcons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 72-66 to the Queens University Royals.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Morgan State at home against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons on Tuesday as the squad secured a 123-59 victory.

Morgan State's win lifted them to 3-5 while Bowling Green's loss dropped them down to 2-5. We'll see if Morgan State can repeat their recent success or if Bowling Green bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bowling Green won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.