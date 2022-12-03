Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Morgan State 3-5; Bowling Green 2-5

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears will face off against the Bowling Green Falcons on the road at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Stroh Center. Morgan State will be seeking to avenge the 90-58 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 26 of 2016.

Everything came up roses for the Bears at home against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons on Tuesday as the team secured a 123-59 victory.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 72-66 to the Queens University Royals.

Morgan State is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Morgan State's win lifted them to 3-5 while Bowling Green's loss dropped them down to 2-5. We'll see if Morgan State can repeat their recent success or if Bowling Green bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Falcons are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bowling Green won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.