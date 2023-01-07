Who's Playing

Ohio @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Ohio 8-6; Bowling Green 7-7

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons and the Ohio Bobcats are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Stroh Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Ohio winning the first 85-78 at home and the Falcons taking the second 80-77.

Everything went Bowling Green's way against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday as they made off with a 91-65 victory. Bowling Green got double-digit scores from five players: guard Leon Ayers III (24), guard Chandler Turner (14), forward Rashaun Agee (14), guard Samari Curtis (11), and guard Kaden Metheny (11).

Meanwhile, Ohio was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 75-72 to the Buffalo Bulls. One thing holding Ohio back was the mediocre play of guard Jaylin Hunter, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 10-point finish.

The Falcons are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3-1 ATS when expected to lose.

Bowling Green's win lifted them to 7-7 while Ohio's loss dropped them down to 8-6. Leon Ayers III will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 24 points on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Ohio's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a 3.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Bowling Green have won eight out of their last 13 games against Ohio.