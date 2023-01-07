Who's Playing

Ohio @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Ohio 8-6; Bowling Green 7-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Ohio Bobcats and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stroh Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Ohio winning the first 85-78 at home and Bowling Green taking the second 80-77.

The Bobcats were close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 75-72 to the Buffalo Bulls. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Ohio had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Jaylin Hunter wasn't much of a difference maker for Ohio; Hunter picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 10-point finish.

Meanwhile, everything went Bowling Green's way against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday as they made off with a 91-65 victory. The Falcons got double-digit scores from five players: guard Leon Ayers III (24), guard Chandler Turner (14), forward Rashaun Agee (14), guard Samari Curtis (11), and guard Kaden Metheny (11).

Bowling Green's win lifted them to 7-7 while Ohio's loss dropped them down to 8-6. Leon Ayers III will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 24 points on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Ohio's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Series History

Bowling Green have won eight out of their last 13 games against Ohio.