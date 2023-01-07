Who's Playing
Ohio @ Bowling Green
Current Records: Ohio 8-6; Bowling Green 7-7
What to Know
Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Ohio Bobcats and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stroh Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Ohio winning the first 85-78 at home and Bowling Green taking the second 80-77.
The Bobcats were close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 75-72 to the Buffalo Bulls. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Ohio had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Jaylin Hunter wasn't much of a difference maker for Ohio; Hunter picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 10-point finish.
Meanwhile, everything went Bowling Green's way against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday as they made off with a 91-65 victory. The Falcons got double-digit scores from five players: guard Leon Ayers III (24), guard Chandler Turner (14), forward Rashaun Agee (14), guard Samari Curtis (11), and guard Kaden Metheny (11).
Bowling Green's win lifted them to 7-7 while Ohio's loss dropped them down to 8-6. Leon Ayers III will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 24 points on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Ohio's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Bowling Green have won eight out of their last 13 games against Ohio.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Bowling Green 80 vs. Ohio 77
- Jan 11, 2022 - Ohio 85 vs. Bowling Green 78
- Dec 30, 2020 - Bowling Green 83 vs. Ohio 75
- Feb 22, 2020 - Bowling Green 62 vs. Ohio 61
- Jan 11, 2020 - Bowling Green 83 vs. Ohio 74
- Feb 22, 2019 - Ohio 92 vs. Bowling Green 87
- Jan 08, 2019 - Bowling Green 82 vs. Ohio 63
- Feb 27, 2018 - Ohio 75 vs. Bowling Green 59
- Jan 30, 2018 - Bowling Green 66 vs. Ohio 50
- Feb 18, 2017 - Ohio 95 vs. Bowling Green 75
- Jan 28, 2017 - Ohio 96 vs. Bowling Green 72
- Feb 23, 2016 - Bowling Green 87 vs. Ohio 82
- Jan 12, 2016 - Bowling Green 91 vs. Ohio 75