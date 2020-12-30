The Bowling Green Falcons and the Ohio Bobcats are set to square off in a Mid-American Conference matchup at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Convocation Center. Ohio is 4-3 overall and 2-0 at home, while the Falcons are 5-2 overall and 2-1 on the road. Ohio is 10-3 against the spread in its last 13 games. Bowling Green, meanwhile, 1-7 ATS in its last eight games overall.

The Bobcats are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Ohio vs. Bowling Green odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 153.

Ohio vs. Bowling Green spread: Ohio -5.5

Ohio vs. Bowling Green over-under: 153 points

What you need to know about Ohio

Last week, Ohio got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Akron Zips an easy 90-70 win. Ohio limps into Wednesday's contest having lost each of its last two games.

Despite losing each of their last two games, the Bobcats will enter their matchup against Bowling Green full of confidence. That's because Ohio is 8-0 against the spread in its last eight home games. In addition, Ohio is 10-1 in its last 11 games when playing as the favorite.

What you need to know about Bowling Green

Meanwhile, everything went Bowling Green's way against the Robert Morris Colonials on Dec. 18 as the Falcons made off with an 85-65 victory. Guard Justin Turner led the charge for Bowling Green, finishing with 24 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. For the season, Turner is averaging 22 points, 5.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

The Falcons have dominated this series over the years. In fact, Bowling Green is 8-4 in its last 12 meetings against Ohio. However, Bowling Green is just 1-6 against the spread in its last seven games on the road.

