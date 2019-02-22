Bowling Green vs. Ohio odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 16-8 run

Bowling Green is hoping to turn its recent red-hot play into its first regular-season MAC division title since the 2008-09 season and qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1967-68. Bowling Green (19-7, 11-2), tied for the East Division lead with Buffalo, has won three straight and faces host Ohio (11-14, 3-10) on Friday. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET (on CBS Sports Network) from the Convocation Center in Athens. Ohio has lost six in a row and is just 2-8 in its last 10 games. The Falcons are favored by five in the latest Bowling Green vs. Ohio odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 143.5. Before making any Bowling Green vs. Ohio picks of your own, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 16 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 16-8 run on top-rated college basketball side picks either against the spread or on the money line. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Bowling Green vs. Ohio. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows that Bowling Green has been on a tear since mid-December, winning 15 of 17. Since starting 0-5 on the road, the Falcons have won five of six away from home. They have already clinched their first winning season since going 21-12 in 2014-15. Bowling Green is 7-4 against the Bobcats since 2013-14 and has won three of its past five at Ohio.

The Falcons are led by junior guard Justin Turner (19 points per game), who has scored at least 20 in each of the past three games, including 34 at Northern Illinois last Saturday. He has equaled or surpassed his average in six of the past 10 games. Junior guard Dylan Frye (12.8 points per game) has come up big recently, surpassing his average in five of his past six games, including 25 in a win over Buffalo on Feb. 1.

But just because the Falcons are on a roll does not guarantee they will cover the Ohio vs. Bowling Green spread Friday.

The model also knows the Bobcats can be tough at home, where they have gone 9-4. Ohio has won three of the past five meetings with Bowling Green, including the past two played at home. Ohio is led by junior forward Jason Carter (16.2 points per game), who had 22 in the Jan. 8 loss to the Falcons. He consistently has surpassed his average of late, including five of the past seven games.

Senior guard Teyvion Kirk (14.6 points per game) has also stepped up his play. He scored 17 in the first meeting with Bowling Green and had 18 points in losses to Eastern Michigan and Miami (Ohio). Sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas (8.9 points per game) had a monster game at Central Michigan, scoring 24 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

So who wins Ohio vs. Bowling Green? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bowling Green vs. Ohio spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $5,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.