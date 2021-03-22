The Bowling Green Falcons will take on the Stetson Hatters at 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., in a quarterfinals matchup in the 2021 College Basketball Invitational Tournament. Stetson is 11-14 on the season, while the Falcons are 14-11. The winner advances in the 2021 CBI bracket to take on on the winner of Coastal Carolina vs. Bryant in the semifinals.

The Falcons are favored by nine points in the latest Bowling Green vs. Stetson odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 151.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for Stetson vs. Bowling Green:

Bowling Green vs. Stetson spread: Bowling Green -9

Bowling Green vs. Stetson over-under: 152 points

Bowling Green vs. Stetson money line: Bowling Green -450; Stetson +350

What you need to know about Bowling Green

The Falcons finished sixth in the MAC this season with a 10-8 mark in conference play. They were one of the better offensive teams in the nation, scoring 78.5 points per game, which ranks inside the top 40. Rebounding is also a strength as Bowling Green ranked 53rd nationally with 38.4 per contest.

Guard Justin Turner leads the team in points (19.3) and assists (4.4). The Falcons were just 10-13 against the spread overall, but they had an 8-5 mark against the number in games played away from home.

What you need to know about Stetson

The Hatters finished 7-9 in ASUN play this season, settling for seventh in the conference. They played better down the stretch, however, going 8-4 in their final 12. They also had impressive wins this season against Liberty and Bellarmine, the conference's top teams.

Guards Rob Perry (14.3 ppg) and Chase Johnston (14.1 ppg) provide a lot of the offense. Stetson was .500 (11-11) against the spread, but did perform well on extended rest (4+ days), going 8-3 ATS in those situations.

How to make Stetson vs. Bowling Green picks

