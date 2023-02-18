Who's Playing
Toledo @ Bowling Green
Current Records: Toledo 20-6; Bowling Green 10-16
What to Know
The Bowling Green Falcons haven't won a contest against the Toledo Rockets since Feb. 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Bowling Green and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 5 p.m. ET at Stroh Center. The Rockets will be strutting in after a win while the Falcons will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Bowling Green was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 77-74 to the Central Michigan Chippewas. Bowling Green didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Toledo and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Toledo wrapped it up with an 89-71 victory at home.
Bowling Green is now 10-16 while Toledo sits at 20-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Bowling Green is stumbling into the matchup with the 352nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.1 on average. Toledo's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 84.5 points per game on average, good for third best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Toledo have won nine out of their last 13 games against Bowling Green.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Toledo 91 vs. Bowling Green 77
- Mar 04, 2022 - Toledo 96 vs. Bowling Green 56
- Jan 15, 2022 - Toledo 91 vs. Bowling Green 78
- Feb 13, 2021 - Bowling Green 88 vs. Toledo 81
- Jan 30, 2021 - Toledo 84 vs. Bowling Green 66
- Feb 08, 2020 - Bowling Green 85 vs. Toledo 83
- Jan 25, 2020 - Bowling Green 85 vs. Toledo 79
- Feb 09, 2019 - Toledo 78 vs. Bowling Green 71
- Jan 27, 2018 - Toledo 101 vs. Bowling Green 75
- Mar 06, 2017 - Toledo 77 vs. Bowling Green 62
- Feb 04, 2017 - Bowling Green 104 vs. Toledo 100
- Jan 17, 2017 - Toledo 85 vs. Bowling Green 73
- Jan 19, 2016 - Toledo 81 vs. Bowling Green 74