Who's Playing

Toledo @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Toledo 20-6; Bowling Green 10-16

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons haven't won a contest against the Toledo Rockets since Feb. 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Bowling Green and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 5 p.m. ET at Stroh Center. The Rockets will be strutting in after a win while the Falcons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Bowling Green was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 77-74 to the Central Michigan Chippewas. Bowling Green didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Toledo and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Toledo wrapped it up with an 89-71 victory at home.

Bowling Green is now 10-16 while Toledo sits at 20-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Bowling Green is stumbling into the matchup with the 352nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.1 on average. Toledo's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 84.5 points per game on average, good for third best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toledo have won nine out of their last 13 games against Bowling Green.