Bracketology 2018: Purdue, not Villanova or Duke, has clearest path to No. 1 seed

As a Purdue fan, I write this with no small amount of trepidation: The Boilermakers have the clearest path to selection Sunday. The Big Ten is down this year, so there are not as many landmines in their schedule. However, the Boilers have four non-conference wins against likely tournament teams to help make up for that. Purdue still travels to Michigan State and has Ohio State and Michigan at home, but there are no other likely tournament teams on the Boilermakers' schedule. The Michigan game is Thursday night.

The Cavaliers are executing their grind-it-out, defensive style of play as well as -- if not better than -- ever. They have given up more than 60 points only once since their loss at West Virginia on Dec. 5 and only three times total all season. The only knock on them is that their only win of significance away from home came against Rhode Island. Virginia will have plenty of chances to get those in the ACC, starting with the huge game Saturday at Duke (2 p.m. ET, CBS).

The Wildcats have been the most consistent team this season, but the toughest part of their schedule is still ahead of them. Villanova has road games left with every other potential NCAA Tournament in the Big East except for Butler, where the Wildcats picked up their only loss. Their best road win so far is at Temple in the Big Five Philadelphia rivalry, but they do have neutral court wins over Tennessee, Gonzaga and Western Kentucky.

The reason I always pick Alabama as my preseason No. 1 team in football is because they always have the best talent and the best coach. Duke is that team this year in college hoops. Lapses in concentration have cost them a couple of games on the road against non-tournament teams, but they have most of their tougher games left at home. Their best win came against Michigan State, which is one of only two non-conference wins any team on this list has against another team on this list.

The Spartans are also very talented and well-coached but had a three-game siesta a couple of weeks ago where they got blown out at Ohio State, needed overtime to beat Rutgers at home and lost at home to Michigan. The Spartans do not seem to be clicking on all cylinders yet, and turnovers have been coming at an alarming rate. Still, they do not have to worry about traveling to Purdue's Mackey Arena this season and have a softer part of the schedule ahead of them, so they have a chance to clean up some of those problems.

Xavier does not get much attention nationally, and I am not really sure why. The Musketeers are having another great season. They are the clear No. 2 in the Big East right now and have a chance to build up a resume that can challenge for the top line of the bracket. Xavier has three losses, but they're all to tournament contenders, including at Villanova. Xavier still has that rematch coming at home, as are most of the tougher games the Musketeers have left.

Kansas was going to be a little higher on this list before the loss to Oklahoma on Tuesday night, which was surprisingly its first away from home this season. The Jayhawks still appear to be the class of the Big 12, which is the toughest and deepest league this season. That toughness may keep any of these teams from piling up enough wins to become a No. 1 seed, but Kansas has the best shot of the group.

The Sooners picked up a huge win over Kansas Tuesday night to keep No. 1 seed hopes alive. Oklahoma had a rough time last week, losing back-to-back games to unranked teams. If they are to challenge for a spot at the top of this bracket, they cannot afford any more losses like that. They still play two of the other three conference foes on this list (Kansas and Texas Tech) on the road. Having Trae Young always gives them a chance to win any game, though.

The Tigers are not getting a lot of love from poll voters largely because not much was expected of them this season. Auburn is having a great year though and already has a win at Tennessee, which is a better road win that most of the teams on this list can claim. The problem for Auburn in terms of getting a No. 1 seed is that the SEC is providing good but not great opposition. The Tigers do not have a big non-conference win to bolster their schedule and are not part of the SEC-Big 12 challenge. That means they need to win most of the games left to compete with these teams for the top of the bracket.

West Virginia is just slightly ahead of Texas Tech largely because of the non-conference win over Virginia in Morgantown, but the Mountaineers did lose to the Red Raiders in Lubbock. West Virginia still has to play two of the other three top Big 12 teams on the road. The Mountaineers also get Kentucky at home in the SEC-Big 12 challenge, so that is another game that could help their tournament resume, although not as much as beating Kentucky would in other years.