Before the calendar turns to December, Kentucky finds itself on the outside looking in at the 76-team field in our latest CBS Bracketology update. With a 0-2 mark against high-major competition and predictive metrics hovering in the 60s, the Wildcats simply don't fit the profile of a dancing team four weeks into the 2026-27 season.

That is the headline story from our Thanksgiving week refresh of the projected field, which factors in results from Thursday's high-caliber holiday slate. The Wildcats can push themselves back in the right direction with a win over Wichita State on Friday night, but the outlook is shaky for third-year coach Mark Pope.

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Kentucky went through similar struggles early last season and still reached the NCAA Tournament. But even amid a 5-4 start that included a 35-point loss to Gonzaga, UK did not fall below 20th at KenPom. As the Wildcats gear up to host the Shockers at Rupp Arena, they are 64th at KenPom. That's a bit ominous for a historically proud program.

It's not just one analytics service that is down on UK. Barttorvik.com has UK at 69th while evanmiya.com has the Wildcats at 57th. While tournament expansion is going to provide a life raft to some underperforming high-major outfits, the number of power conference teams that make the field is likely going to fall in the 43-48 range.

Kentucky will need to kick it into gear in order to make the Big Dance.

As a busy Thanksgiving week of college basketball action winds down on Friday, here is the latest CBS Sports Bracketology update

2027 Bracketology field of 76

Last Four In

First Four Out

Big Ten blues

When it comes to big-time brands on the outside looking in at the current Bracketology field, Kentucky has some company. Michigan is out after a 3-4 start that included a 0-3 (and mostly non-competitive) showing at the Players Era 16 in Las Vegas. Additionally, Purdue has dropped from the field after a 4-4 start that includes losses to DePaul and Oklahoma this week. The Boilermakers still haven't defeated a high-major opponent, and their Nov. 6 home loss to Valparaiso is a resume-wrecker.

As a whole, the Big Ten is struggling as the end of November arrives. With Ohio State landing among the "First Four Out," the league's tally of teams in this Bracketology update is down from 11 last week to eight this week.

The Big East is reaping the benefits of the Big Ten's collapse and now has seven teams in the projected field. Four of the seven are clustered in Opening Round matchups, but it's nonetheless a positive development for the league.

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Conference breakdown

Here is the full rundown of multi-bid leagues from the latest 76-team CBS Sports Bracketology.

SEC (12): Florida, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Missouri, Texas A&M, LSU, Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Auburn

Big 12 (10): Houston, Arizona, Kansas, Texas Tech, Iowa State, BYU, Baylor, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State

ACC (9): Virginia, Duke, Louisville, Miami, Pitt, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame

Big Ten (8): Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, UCLA, Indiana, Minnesota, USC, Iowa

Big East (7): UConn, St. John's, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, Marquette, DePaul

Pac-12 (3): Gonzaga, Utah State, San Diego State

Atlantic 10 (2): Saint Louis, VCU

Rematch rules

Amid conference consolidation and tournament expansion, the NCAA has again relaxed rules around rematches. Official NCAA guidance no longer includes a mandate to avoid nonconference rematches in the second round. That's why we aren't clutching our pearls over the possibility of Florida meeting West Virginia in the above 76-team Bracketology.

While the NCAA will seek to avoid nonconference rematches in the Opening Round and first round, those rules can also be relaxed for conferences with more than nine teams in the field. They can also be relaxed if a league has multiple teams among the final 12 at-large teams playing in the Opening Round. Basically, the committee is giving itself plenty of wiggle room to create a balanced bracket that minimizes the amount of cross-country travel for teams involved.

This is why you will occasionally see rematches in early rounds that might not have been permitted in the past. As for conference rematches, they are allowed to occur as early as the second round between teams that played only once before the NCAA Tournament. Even that can be relaxed for leagues with nine or more teams in the bracket.