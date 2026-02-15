Arizona remained a No. 1 seed in the CBS Sports Bracketology model following its second straight loss on Saturday, but it did fall in the overall hierarchy. The Wildcats (23-2, 10-2 Big 12) are now the third No. 1 seed behind Michigan and Duke after falling 78-75 in overtime against Texas Tech.

From a metrics-based standpoint, the Blue Devils (23-2, 12-1) have the No. 2 overall spot behind Michigan solidly triangulated after beating Clemson 67-54. They are No. 2 in WAB, which is a key resume metric, and they are also No. 2 at KenPom, which is a predictive metric on NCAA team sheets.

There was also activity on the 2-seed line following a busy day of action. Iowa State's 74-56 win over Kansas sent the Cyclones back up to No. 2 seed territory in CBS Sports Bracketology. The rise of Iowa State (22-3, 9-3 Big 12) temporarily dislodged Illinois, dropping the Illini to a No. 3 seed ahead of their game against Indiana on Sunday.

The Cyclones get another huge home opportunity Monday night against Houston in a Big 12 showdown. The Cougars remain the fourth No. 1 seed in the CBS Sports Bracketology model as of Sunday following their 78-64 win over Kansas State.

Heading into Sunday's action, here's the breakdown of where things stand along the top lines in CBS Sports Bracketology.

Texas Tech moves up

Our model's pregame forecast suggested Texas Tech would rise within the No. 4 seed line but perhaps not reach the No. 3 seed line with an upset win at Arizona. However, once all the day's results and metric changes were factored in, Texas Tech emerged as the final No. 3 seed. Given that the Red Raiders now have wins over three of the four teams currently projected as No. 1 seeds, it's no surprise to see them rewarded. Critically, Texas Tech rose four spots from No. 15 to No. 11 in WAB, which is a vital resume metric that recognized the Red Raiders for slaying a highly ranked opponent on the road. Additionally, the Red Raiders enjoyed a six-spot jump at KenPom, rising to No. 16 in that predictive metric.

Florida making a charge

Florida picked up another gain in WAB, rising from 14th to 13th following its 92-83 win over Kentucky. The Gators are still a No. 3 seed for now, but they are knocking on the door of a No. 2 seed. Alone atop the SEC standings, Florida (19-6, 10-2) rates neck and neck with Houston in barttorvik.com's measurement of who the nation's most-efficient team has been over the past six weeks. While four early-season losses diminished Florida's standing in resume metrics, this team is acing the eye test and looking like a juggernaut in predictive analytics that appear on team sheets. As a result, their standing in the NCAA's early top 16 reveal next Saturday will make for an interesting case study.