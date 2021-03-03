It looks like Baylor has its legs back under them after a three-week hiatus due to COVID-19. The Bears needed overtime, but picked up a big win at West Virginia. That also clinched the outright Big 12 championship for the Bears.

Michigan, on the other hand, looked completely lost as they got smoked by Illinois at home. The Illini were still without star Ayo Dosunmu, who broke his nose last week against Michigan State. We found out after the game that he is also in the concussion protocol. Michigan is still waiting to clinch the outright Big Ten title. The Wolverines can do no worse than tie for it.

The result of those two games is that Baylor is back to being the overall No. 2 seed, while Michigan drops back to No. 3. Each of these teams still have a cushion before having to worry about dropping any lower than that, and we are running out of games for that to happen.

A big game in the Big East highlights Wednesday's schedule as Creighton plays at Villanova in a matchup of the league's top two teams.

Also, conference tournament play gets underway in the A-10, Patriot and Ohio Valley conferences, including OVC champ Belmont taking on SIU-Edwardsville.

Tuesday movement

At the bottom of the bracket, Boise State dropped out of the field after a Quad 4 home loss to Fresno State. The Broncos are now the first team out. That was their last regular season game, so they will have to wait for the Mountain West Tournament to get a chance to make up for it.

Duke is gone for now too. That is, Duke was not in the bracket, but among the first four teams out. The Blue Devils are not there anymore either after losing at Georgia Tech in overtime. Duke is now 11-10 on the season and has not played a good enough schedule to get significant consideration at a game above .500.