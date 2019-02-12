Bracketology Bubble Watch: Alabama can pick up a quality win and time is running out for Oklahoma

The Crimson Tide can build their resume with a victory at Mississippi State

Oklahoma's slide down the bracket and Big 12 standings continued Monday.  

It's getting late early for the Sooners, who lost to Baylor 59-53. TCU, a recent bubble team, also lost, but the Frogs probably won't rejoin the bubble yet. The Frogs lost at home to Kansas and that should not hurt them too much.

The Sooners had their chances to win this back and forth game, but just couldn't make the play it needed at the end of the game.  Oklahoma has now lost five straight games and is in danger of falling off the bracket entirely.

It is important to remember that Oklahoma's poor play of late and 3-9 record in the Big 12 are not factors to the selection committee. Teams are judged on their entire season, not just one part of it. They played well before conference play started. This team is tracking almost exactly the same way it did last season, when it made the field after tanking late.

The top of the bracket could get interesting Tuesday. Four of the selection committee's top nine teams are on the road Tuesday, mostly against quality opponents. Kentucky is also in action, but at home against LSU.

The bubble will be busier Tuesday also, with the focus mostly on the SEC.

Bubble teams in action Tuesday

at St. John's, 8:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network and streaming on fuboTV

The Bulldogs picked up a big road win over Georgetown last time out. Now they face a St. John's team that is coming off a bad loss at home to Providence. The Red Storm have been inconsistent and not always at full strength. Butler needs to bring out the worst in them.


vs. Kansas State, 9 p.m. -- ESPN2

The league leaders visit Austin, Texas to take on the 14-10 Longhorns. Texas does not really need another quality win, but the Longhorns are at four games above .500, which has been the minimum standard for the committee over the last 25 years. Because of a high number of quality wins, Texas can fast track up the bracket with each win, but the Horns can also fall out with a loss Tuesday.


at Mississippi State, 9 p.m. -- SECN

The Tide have some nice wins this season, but also three bad losses. No chance of a bad loss Tuesday, but Alabama could fill a hole in its resume by picking up a quality win on the road.


at Missouri, 9 p.m. -- ESPNU

Arkansas had its three game winning streak snapped at South Carolina on Saturday. This is an important game for the Hogs to build up their record in advance of games against Mississippi State and Auburn.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jerry Palm started writing about sports on the Internet right after Al Gore invented it. He was the first to bring RPI out in the open and is one of the pioneers of predicting the March Madness bracket.... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories