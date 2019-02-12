Bracketology Bubble Watch: Alabama can pick up a quality win and time is running out for Oklahoma

Oklahoma's slide down the bracket and Big 12 standings continued Monday.

It's getting late early for the Sooners, who lost to Baylor 59-53. TCU, a recent bubble team, also lost, but the Frogs probably won't rejoin the bubble yet. The Frogs lost at home to Kansas and that should not hurt them too much.

The Sooners had their chances to win this back and forth game, but just couldn't make the play it needed at the end of the game. Oklahoma has now lost five straight games and is in danger of falling off the bracket entirely.

It is important to remember that Oklahoma's poor play of late and 3-9 record in the Big 12 are not factors to the selection committee. Teams are judged on their entire season, not just one part of it. They played well before conference play started. This team is tracking almost exactly the same way it did last season, when it made the field after tanking late.

The top of the bracket could get interesting Tuesday. Four of the selection committee's top nine teams are on the road Tuesday, mostly against quality opponents. Kentucky is also in action, but at home against LSU.

The bubble will be busier Tuesday also, with the focus mostly on the SEC.