Bracketology Bubble Watch: Arizona has big opportunity vs. Pac-12 leading Washington; Texas picks up a good win

The bubble focus for Thursday shifts out west, where a couple of fence-sitters in the Pac-12 take the court. There is also a big matchup in the AAC between current leader Houston and preseason favorite UCF.

It was mostly a productive night for the bubble Wednesday. Most of the teams that needed to win did so, however, we say goodbye to Nebraska for now.

After falling to Maryland 60-45, Nebraska's implosion is seemingly complete. The Huskers dropped to 12-10 overall after losing for the sixth straight time. Four of those losses, including the one to Maryland, have come at home.

Here's how the other teams bubble teams in action Wednesday fared:

Alabama edged out Georgia for the top-rated football recruiting class. The Crimson Tide made it a two-fer in the night cap on the basketball court with an 89-74 victory vs. the Bulldogs. I'll let you decide which result the fan bases care about more. Bama hits the road for the next two games. That has not been good for the Tide, who are 2-5 on the road this season.



Texas keeps up its pattern of playing to the level of its competition. The host Longhorns knocked off Baylor 84-72 and knocked the Bears out of a first place tie in the conference race. It's the sixth win for Texas over a team in my most recent bracket. Not many teams have more, but at 13-10, the Longhorns still will not be in the bracket on Friday. They travel to West Virginia next before getting home games with Kansas State and Oklahoma State. It won't be easy, but Texas needs to put a winning streak together.



TCU did what it does best – win at home. The Horned Frogs defeated Oklahoma State 70-68 but it took a buzzer-beater to do it. The Frogs avoided what passes for a bad loss in the Big 12. TCU still could use some Quadrant 1 wins and something of note on the road. That opportunity presents itself Saturday at Iowa State.



Ole Miss took care of business against the Aggies to end a four-game losing streak with a 75-71 victory. Things figure to get a little more difficult over the next couple of weeks. The Rebels are at Georgia on Saturday to begin a stretch of three road games out of four. The only tournament contender among those opponents is at Auburn next week, but all conference road games are hard.



Temple easily handled UConn 81-63 and now faces a schedule of games that can really only hurt them. Among those are road trips to South Florida and Memphis, which are the games that offer the best chance of improving the Owls tournament resume. That is, until the season finale against UCF.



VCU's 60-50 victory at George Washington keeps the Rams a game back of Davidson in the Atlantic 10 standings. Those two teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the league. VCU lost on the road to the Wildcats earlier in the season and there is no return trip to Richmond, Virginia. The Rams are the better at large candidate because of wins over Texas and Temple. Davidson's best win came over VCU.

