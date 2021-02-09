The specter of COVID keeps interfering with college basketball, but we had one postponement Monday that was about not properly safeguarding against the virus.

North Carolina's game with Miami was postponed after video came out showing a couple of players at a party following Saturday's win vs. Duke. Nobody, including the players, were wearing masks.

Coach Roy Williams and the players separately put out statements apologizing for the indiscretion. It is not known if anyone will be punished or when the Tar Heels, the last team in the projected bracket, can take the court again.

Minnesota, currently in as a No. 11 seed, and San Diego State, currently in as a No. 10 seed, handled their business easily Monday to avoid what would have been bad losses.

Maryland, currently out of the field of 68, lost at home to Ohio State 75-63 to fall below .500 (9-10 in games vs. Division I opponents, which is what the NCAA's NET Rankings uses) on the season. The Terrapins still have some winnable games left and will need to do well in those games to have a chance at an at-large spot.

There are five bubble games Tuesday, and in each case, there is more to lose than to gain.

Here are the bubble teams in action Tuesday. All times Eastern