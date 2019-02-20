Bracketology Bubble Watch: Auburn battles Arkansas with neither team in a position to take a loss

vs. Villanova, 6:30 p.m. -- FS1 The Hoyas are a longshot to make the tournament, but they have been more competitive than in recent years. That said, they have lost three out of four and cannot afford to lose much more, including Wednesday.

vs. Boston College, 7 p.m. NC State already has a lot of wins like the one it can get Wednesday, but the Wolfpack still need it anyway. When you play a bad schedule, you cannot afford bad losses. NC State is the team benefiting most from the NET because for the most part, it blows out bad teams.

vs. Xavier, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network Seton Hall has gotten hot at the right time, winning three straight against non-tournament teams in the Big East. Another visits Wednesday, and another win is necessary.

vs. Louisville, 7 p.m. -- ESPN Syracuse has wins at Ohio State and shorthanded Duke and that may end up being enough to ultimately get the Orange a tournament bid. They have a great opportunity at high quality wins these next three games starting with Louisville, giving them a chance to erase all doubt.

at LSU, 7 p.m. -- ESPN2 Florida is trying to make a late run into the bracket and there is no better way to spark that run than beating the hottest team in the league in LSU. Florida is just 14-11 and has some quality wins, but they are 3-10 against Quadrant 1 opposition. The Gators will have more chances after Wednesday.

at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m. -- ESPN+ Lipscomb hopes to become the next Dunk City, although probably without the dunks. The Bisons are hoping to play their way into the NCAA Tournament and give themselves a shot even if they do not win the Atlantic Sun Tournament. That means not losing to FGCU.

at Auburn, 8:30 p.m. -- SEC Network At 14-11, Arkansas desperately needs wins, quality and otherwise, and this is a tough assignment.

vs. Arkansas, 8:30 p.m. -- SEC Network Auburn needs this one too because a loss would be its worst of the season. Right now, the best thing you can say about Auburn is that they have only lost to Quadrant 1 teams.

at Marquette, 9 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network Butler looked lifeless in a loss to the Warriors at home a couple of weeks ago. Things have gotten better since then. The Bulldogs have won three of the four games after that, with the only loss coming at St. John's in overtime. Now, Butler has a chance to give their tournament resume a big boost.

vs. Stanford, 9 p.m. -- ESPN2 If you look at Arizona State's resume, you know this is a game it could lose. The Sun Devils cannot afford that though. They already have three bad losses at home and that is likely to be the limit for them.

vs. Northwestern, 8:30 p.m. -- Big Ten Network In years with a better bubble, the Buckeyes might be in more trouble than they are. They have four Quadrant 1 wins on the road, but the only one of those that came against a tournament team was at Cincinnati to start the season. There's no chance to add to the quality win total Wednesday though. They just need to avoid a bad loss.