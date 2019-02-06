Bracketology Bubble Watch: Auburn picks up a big win and Ole Miss will try to avoid the worst loss of the season
Jerry Palm is tracking the bubble teams in action and breaking down their chances at making the NCAA Tournament
Now that the Super Bowl is over, it's time to start thinking about the bubble. There are still six Sundays until Selection Sunday, so there is a long way to go for all of the teams on the bubble, and teams will be moving on and off the list.
Every day from here on out, I will preview the day's action involving bubble teams and take a quick look back at the day before.
Defeated Florida 76-72
Despite a relatively impressive 15-6 record, the preseason No. 11 Tigers have yet to put together a resume that is bullet proof. Auburn's best win, and the only one over a Quadrant 1 team, came in the second game of the season against Washington at home. Until they start to stack some wins there, the Tigers have to be considered on the bubble.
Lost to North Carolina 113-96
Well, at least the Wolfpack scored last night. They put up four times as many points as they did against Virginia Tech their last time out, but it still wasn't enough to be competitive against a good team on the road. NC State played the second worst non-conference schedule of anyone in Division I. It's going to take more than a home win over Auburn to overcome that.
Defeated Vanderbilt 69-66
If Arkansas is going to eventually crawl onto the bracket and hope to stay there, it has to start by defending the home floor, where the Hogs have already lost four times this season. Those losses include Georgia Tech and Western Kentucky. Mission accomplished last night. Still work to do.
vs. UConn, 6 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
At the moment, Temple is largely hanging its hat on being the only team to beat Houston so far this season. The Owls have been scuffling a bit lately, having lost three of their last five, including to Penn at home. They need to take care of business against the teams that are not tournament contenders, especially at home.
vs. Maryland, 7 p.m. -- Big Ten Network
Despite a relatively high NET ranking, it's pretty much last call for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have lost five in a row, seven of their last nine, and senior forward Issac Copeland to a knee injury. They had been pretty good on their home floor, but now have lost three straight there. Just getting back to winning at home can breathe new life into their tournament hopes because of the strength of the Big Ten
vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m. -- SEC Network
Mississippi's profile has a few nice, if not great wins, but the Rebels are 3-7 against Quadrant 1, which isn't great. However, they have no bad losses. A loss would not only be Mississippi's fifth straight, it would be its worst of the season.
at George Washington, 7 p.m.
The Rams have been at or near the top of the A-10 standings from the start, but their bubble status has largely been based on wins over Texas and Temple. VCU needs to keep taking care of its own business, but what it needs more than anything is improved play from those two foes.
vs. Baylor, 8 p.m -- Longhorn Network
Texas is the textbook example of a team that plays to the level of its competition. It is good enough to beat North Carolina and Kansas State away from home and bad enough to lose at home to Providence and Radford. The Longhrons are 4-5 against Quadrant 1, 2-3 against Quadrant 2 and 2-2 against Quadrant 3. They need to start stringing wins together.
vs. Georgia, 9 p.m. -- SEC Network
Almost every good thing on Alabama's tournament resume has come on its home floor. Eventually, that will need to get fixed, but Wednesday's game is about avoiding a bad loss.
vs. Oklahoma State, 9 p.m. -- ESPNU
TCU is lacking in quality wins and cannot do anything about that when the Horned Frogs face the Cowboys. Wednesday is more about TCU avoiding its first bad loss of the season. The schedule picks up after playing Oklahoma State. The following five games feature a home-and-home with Iowa State and Kansas at home.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LSU vs. Mississippi State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's LSU vs. Mississippi State game 10,000...
-
Podcast: Michigan State's losing skid
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Kansas and the evolving Big 12 race
-
UConn vs. Temple odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's UConn vs. Temple game 10,000 ti...
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans fall to No. 11
After losing at Illinois, Tom Izzo's Spartans have gone from 18-2 to 18-5 in a span of 10...
-
Court Report: Q&A with tourney chair
Matt Norlander's inside look at college hoops also sheds light on which teams probably wish...
-
Notre Dame vs. Miami odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Miami vs. Notre Dame game 10,000...