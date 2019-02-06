Bracketology Bubble Watch: Auburn picks up a big win and Ole Miss will try to avoid the worst loss of the season

Now that the Super Bowl is over, it's time to start thinking about the bubble. There are still six Sundays until Selection Sunday, so there is a long way to go for all of the teams on the bubble, and teams will be moving on and off the list.

Every day from here on out, I will preview the day's action involving bubble teams and take a quick look back at the day before.

Bubble teams in action Tuesday

Auburn Defeated Florida 76-72 Despite a relatively impressive 15-6 record, the preseason No. 11 Tigers have yet to put together a resume that is bullet proof. Auburn's best win, and the only one over a Quadrant 1 team, came in the second game of the season against Washington at home. Until they start to stack some wins there, the Tigers have to be considered on the bubble.

NC State Lost to North Carolina 113-96 Well, at least the Wolfpack scored last night. They put up four times as many points as they did against Virginia Tech their last time out, but it still wasn't enough to be competitive against a good team on the road. NC State played the second worst non-conference schedule of anyone in Division I. It's going to take more than a home win over Auburn to overcome that.

Arkansas Defeated Vanderbilt 69-66 If Arkansas is going to eventually crawl onto the bracket and hope to stay there, it has to start by defending the home floor, where the Hogs have already lost four times this season. Those losses include Georgia Tech and Western Kentucky. Mission accomplished last night. Still work to do.