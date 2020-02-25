Bracketology Bubble Watch: Battle of NCAA Tournament hopefuls in Big 12 leads Tuesday slate
Oklahoma and Texas Tech will be looking to ease some pressure Tuesday night as March approaches
Following an off day on Monday, action gets going on the bubble again,. The Tuesday night slate of NCAA Tournament bubble teams is headlined by a double bubble game in the Big 12 between Oklahoma and Texas Tech. For everyone else taking the court on Tuesday, it is more about avoiding a damaging loss than trying to make a move up the bracket.
Here are the bubble teams that will be in action on Tuesday, and be sure to check out my latest Bracketology projections.
All times Eastern
|Team
|Game
|Time (TV)
|Bubble breakdown
|TEXAS TECH at Oklahoma
|9 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Texas Tech probably would not be on the bubble if it was not for a difficult schedule to finish the regular season. The Red Raiders still have to go to Baylor and get Kansas at home. They are favored in this one, and a win would take them off the bubble.
|OKLAHOMA vs. Texas Tech
|9 p.m. (ESPN2)
| Oklahoma has lost three straight, with the first two of those losses coming against Baylor and Kansas. The Sooners were swept by those two, giving them four losses against No. 1 seeds. The most recent loss was a blowout at Oklahoma State. They are just 3-9 vs Quadrant 1, which isn't necessarily fatal, but a win over TTU would help ease some pressure off the remaining games.
|XAVIER vs. DePaul
|7 p.m. (CBSSN)
| Xavier has done a nice job playing its way into and up the bracket. It's the Big East, however, and there are no easy games left. This one is the easiest and, therefore, must win.
|NC STATE at N. Carolina
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
| North Carolina's season has gone in the tank as the Tar Heels have lost seven straight. Their last win? At NC State. The Wolfpack have a large number of losses to teams that are not going to the NCAA Tournament, including three in Q3. This resume can't tolerate a fourth such loss.
|MISS. STATE vs. Alabama
|9 p.m. (SECN)
| The Bulldogs suffered a tough loss at Texas A&M on Saturday and needs to rebound from that. There are no games left on the schedule they can afford to lose.
|MEMPHIS at SMU
|9 p.m. (CBSSN)
| Memphis has three of its last four on the road, including a season-ender at Houston. The Tigers also get Wichita State at home. So, the opportunities are there for them to resume-build a bit. That may not matter if they can't win games like this.
|UTAH ST. vs. San Jose St.
|9 p.m. (ESPN2)
| Utah State has looked the part of an NCAA Tournament team lately, having won eight of their last nine. The only loss came at San Diego State. A loss to the Spartans would undo much of that good work.
