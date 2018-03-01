Bracketology Bubble Watch: Bonzie Colson's return may be too late for Notre Dame
Louisville and Middle Tennessee have big games on the bubble tonight
Welcome to March, and the Madness that inevitably engulfs it.
Notre Dame beat Pitt Wednesday night, which would not be news except that it happened as preseason all-American candidate Bonzie Colson returned to the lineup. Colson had missed the previous 15 games with a broken foot and the Irish were not quite the same without him .
However, we should not be quick to assume that this means a run to the NCAA tournament for Notre Dame. The Irish still have to earn selection, injuries or not. Those 15 games Colson missed all count, good, bad or indifferent. Notre Dame still has to put together a tournament resume worthy of selection and that is going to take some work. Even beating No. 1 Virginia to end the season guarantees the Irish nothing.
Notre Dame is currently 17-12 with quadrant 1 (Q1 -- as explained here) wins against Wichita State with Colson and at Syracuse without him. The wins over the Shockers and LSU, both of which came in the Maui Invitational, are the only ones in Q1 or Q2 that Notre Dame has with Colson in the lineup. The Irish were 10-3 before Colson's injury and two of those losses were to Ball State at home and against Indiana, both of which are Q3 losses. So, Notre Dame was not exactly dominating college basketball before Colson's injury. Certainly, they are better with him, but they have no small amount of work to do before we start talking NCAA Tournament.
Syracuse lost at Boston College on Wednesday and, as a result, fell out of the bracket for now. We welcome Alabama back into the field. The shuffling in and out of the bracket is far from over.
Providence lost at Xavier and has seen other damage done to its tournament resume. The Friars now have four quadrant 4 losses. One of those is Minnesota, which was at full strength when it beat Providence, so that loss may not be viewed quite as harshly. Even with that, only seven teams in 20 years have received at-large bids with as many as two quadrant four losses. Providence is one of those. The Friars got in last year with two Q4 losses.
Butler lost in double overtime at St. John's, which was playing without leading scorer Shamorie Ponds, who averages over 21 points per game. The Bulldogs' resume is not great. They are 3-8 vs Q1, although two of the wins are Villanova at home and Ohio State on a neutral court. They have been bad on the road, as last night would indicate and also lost at home to Georgetown. Butler still has to go to Seton Hall before the Big East tournament.
Thursday's NCAA Tournament bubble games
|vs. Virginia, 8 p.m.: The Cardinals need quality wins, and this would be as good as it gets. Louisville's is 3-8 vs Q1 and just 5-10 vs Q1 and Q2, so the Cards' resume problems cannot be erased in one game. Still, this would be a huge step in the right direction.
|at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.: NC State has won four straight and played itself up the bracket. A loss to a team near the bottom of the standings can start to undo some of that. Even on the road, this would be a third bad loss.
|vs. Western Kentucky, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network: Middle Tennessee's resume features a strong non-conference and a dose of close, but no cigar. The Blue Raiders played Auburn, Miami and USC tough, but lost all three. A win against one of those and they are not a bubble team. As it stands, they do not have a win over a team in the bracket and won't get one between now and selection Sunday. Defending their home floor is important. They already have a home loss to Belmont.
|at Washington State, 9 p.m., ESPN2: The Ducks sweep of the Arizona schools at home has given them hope of making the tournament. Oregon needs to keep the roll going though. They did not play a great schedule, and most of the good the Ducks have done has come at home. They already have two bad losses, so they cannot really afford a loss at Wazzu.
|vs. Oregon State, 11 p.m., ESPN: Washington has two pretty good wins over Arizona and Kansas, but the Huskies have struggled of late. The Huskies lost four out of five before beating Cal. They need a strong finish at home to stay in contention.
