Bracketology Bubble Watch: Can Nebraska avoid repeating Louisville's mistakes?
Also, Trae Young and Oklahoma find themselves seriously in danger if they lose tonight
Ouch. Louisville was so close to the signature win it needed to put some space between itself and the bottom of the bracket. A traveling call on an inbounds play gave Virginia one more chance, and the Cavaliers hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win 67-66.
The Cards did not have to beat Virginia to make the tournament, but if they end up missing out, this memory will be hard to erase.
They will play at NC State next. The Wolfpack are coming off a loss at Georgia Tech which saw them fall one line in the bracket this morning. NC State is now a 10-seed, while Butler moves up to a nine.
Middle Tennessee clinched the Conference USA regular season title with an 82-64 win over Western Kentucky. The Blue Raiders are one of those teams that other bubble teams are rooting hard for in their conference tournament. Middle is a likely at-large team as long as it doesn't take a bad loss in the C-USA tournament.
Washington beat Oregon State 79-77, narrowly avoiding the kind of loss that could have torpedoed the Huskies at-large hopes. They will face Oregon next, which lost at Washington State, putting a likely end to their tournament chances.
You can find all the important team sheet statistics and Jerry Palm's latest projections on the CBS Sports Bracketology page. Here's a look at the important bubble games for Friday, March 2:
|vs. Michigan, 2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network: That sigh of relief you heard yesterday afternoon came from Nebraska after Michigan held off Iowa in overtime. A Michigan loss would have been a dagger in the tournament hopes of the Cornhuskers, who desperately need quality wins. Iowa would have been a useless opponent. Nebraska gets another shot at Michigan, but the Huskers need more than this.
|vs. Iowa State, 9 p.m., ESPN2: The Sooners complete the regular season with a must-win against Iowa State. The Cyclones are in last place in the league but have been no pushover. ISU is playing shorthanded now, and if Oklahoma is really a tournament team, this should be a comfortable win. Nothing has been comfortable for the Sooners lately though.
