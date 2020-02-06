Bracketology Bubble Watch: Cincinnati faces Wichita State in battle of teams near the NCAA Tournament cut line

Life on the bubble always seems to be highly dramatic. Win and maybe we're in this week, lose and maybe we're done. There are still more than five weeks to go, so the drama is not quite that intense yet.

Wednesday was a busy day though, and some teams definitely helped their causes and others, well, not so much.



Here's who helped their case Wednesday:

Purdue defeated Iowa 104-68: It has been a bad year to be a ranked team coming into Mackey Arena. Only Illinois has been able to leave Purdue with a win and its ranking intact. The Boilermakers now have wins over then No. 5 Virginia and then No. 8 Michigan State by 29 points each to go along with this 36 point destruction of Iowa. Road Purdue is a different story and the reason the Boilers may still miss the NCAA tournament. Still, better to be a home court hero than a no court hero.

Providence defeated Creighton 73-56: Nobody has a stranger resume than the Friars. They are still trying to make up for a disastrous November that saw losses to Charleston, Long Beach, Northwestern and Penn. Providence can add this win to road victories over Butler and Marquette, but at 13-10, there is still work to be done.



And here's who hurt their case:

Saint Louis lost to Duquesne 82-68: The Billikens have a sketchy profile to begin with. Their best win came at fellow bubbler Richmond. Road wins are nice, but that is a pretty lonely win. Losing at home to Duquesne is a game that could come back to bite them.

TCU lost to Oklahoma State 72-57: I know life on the road is tough, but this loss drops the Horned Frogs to just 3-9 vs. Quadrants 1 and 2. A home win over Texas Tech is not enough to keep this time around. TCU is off the bubble for now.

We have half a dozen bubble games tonight, led by a double-bubble game in the American Athletic Conference.

Bubble teams in action Thursday