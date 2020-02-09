Bracketology Bubble Watch: Cincinnati vs. UConn, Wisconsin vs. Ohio State highlight Sunday slate

Saturday was largely a mess for teams on the bubble. It seemed like teams were taking one bad loss after another. Three of the last four teams in Saturday's bracket lost, as did the first team out.

It wasn't all bad though. Before we get to Sunday's games, let's look back at a few of Saturday's highlights.

Purdue beat Indiana 74-62: The Boilermakers picked up their first road win of the season against another tournament contender in Bloomington. It gives Purdue a 14-10 record overall and despite not even being among the first four out on Saturday, the Boilers will be in the bracket on Monday.

Michigan gets past Michigan State 77-68: Isaiah Livers returned for the Wolverines and paid immediate dividends. Livers had 14 points for Michigan to get a huge win over its in-state rival. The Wolverines really struggled during Livers' absence with a groin injury, but they proved to be very dangerous at full strength, shutting down a Spartans team in free fall.

Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 69-59: The Sooners needed this badly. Their victory over West Virginia is the first over a sure tournament team. Not only that, but the Mountaineers were a No. 2 seed in the selection committee's bracket on Saturday.

Florida lost to Ole Miss 68-51: The Gators are easily this season's most disappointing team if measured by preseason expectations. They took another one on the chin yesterday, losing to Mississippi. Since its win over Auburn, Florida has lost four out of six and this is the worst loss of the season.

Memphis lost to USF 75-73: The Tigers took their worst home loss of the season on Saturday. The loss joins the home defeat to Georgia as Q3 defeats. Memphis still has games with Wichita State and Houston at home, so chances to improve the resume are coming, but it has to stop the bleeding first.

St. Mary's lost to Gonzaga 90-60: There's no shame in losing to Gonzaga, even at home, but the Gaels got their doors blown off. This game was not even as close as the score would indicate. Fortunately, St. Mary's will get another shot at Gonzaga, but that one will be at the Kennel.

There are a handful of games on Sunday, including one for a team on the cusp of making the bracket.

Bubble teams in action Sunday