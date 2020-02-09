Bracketology Bubble Watch: Cincinnati vs. UConn, Wisconsin vs. Ohio State highlight Sunday slate
After a busy day of games on Saturday, a handful of teams take the court on Sunday
Saturday was largely a mess for teams on the bubble. It seemed like teams were taking one bad loss after another. Three of the last four teams in Saturday's bracket lost, as did the first team out.
It wasn't all bad though. Before we get to Sunday's games, let's look back at a few of Saturday's highlights.
Purdue beat Indiana 74-62: The Boilermakers picked up their first road win of the season against another tournament contender in Bloomington. It gives Purdue a 14-10 record overall and despite not even being among the first four out on Saturday, the Boilers will be in the bracket on Monday.
Michigan gets past Michigan State 77-68: Isaiah Livers returned for the Wolverines and paid immediate dividends. Livers had 14 points for Michigan to get a huge win over its in-state rival. The Wolverines really struggled during Livers' absence with a groin injury, but they proved to be very dangerous at full strength, shutting down a Spartans team in free fall.
Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 69-59: The Sooners needed this badly. Their victory over West Virginia is the first over a sure tournament team. Not only that, but the Mountaineers were a No. 2 seed in the selection committee's bracket on Saturday.
Florida lost to Ole Miss 68-51: The Gators are easily this season's most disappointing team if measured by preseason expectations. They took another one on the chin yesterday, losing to Mississippi. Since its win over Auburn, Florida has lost four out of six and this is the worst loss of the season.
Memphis lost to USF 75-73: The Tigers took their worst home loss of the season on Saturday. The loss joins the home defeat to Georgia as Q3 defeats. Memphis still has games with Wichita State and Houston at home, so chances to improve the resume are coming, but it has to stop the bleeding first.
St. Mary's lost to Gonzaga 90-60: There's no shame in losing to Gonzaga, even at home, but the Gaels got their doors blown off. This game was not even as close as the score would indicate. Fortunately, St. Mary's will get another shot at Gonzaga, but that one will be at the Kennel.
There are a handful of games on Sunday, including one for a team on the cusp of making the bracket.
Bubble teams in action Sunday
|1
| at UConn, Noon (CBS Sports Network)
The Bearcats are riding a five-game winning streak since the loss at Memphis, which includes wins at Wichita State and over Houston. They are not in a position to give away any of that good work. They already have three bad losses. UConn may not qualify as a bad loss, but it isn't a good one either.
|2
| at Houston, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Both of these teams are still on the high side of the bubble, so the winner is looking at a more secure place in the field. Wichita State has been trending the wrong way, having lost two straight. Most recently, Cincinnati handed the Shockers a rare home loss. They still have games at Cincinnati and Memphis as well. Houston is in the best shape of the American Athletic Conference teams and is looking to sweep the season series from the Shockers. A home loss to Oklahoma State is the only real blemish on the Cougars resume, but it also lacks higher quality wins.
|3
| vs. Northwestern, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
The Scarlet Knights are one of the feel good stories of this season as they look to make it back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991. Rutgers' problem is that it is a home-court hero, with no wins of any significance away from home. That will have to wait. Sunday is about avoiding disaster.
|4
| vs. Ohio State, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Wisconsin sits at 13-10 overall with an important stretch of games coming up. The Badgers will play three of their next four at home, beginning with Ohio State. The road game is at Nebraska, which may also be a must win. If Wisconsin cannot take advantage of this section of the schedule, its tournament chances are pretty slim.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wichita State vs Houston odds, CBB picks
SportsLine's top computer model simulated Sunday's Houston vs. Wichita State game 10,000 times.
-
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, CBB picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Wisconsin vs. Ohio State game 10,000...
-
Marquette vs. Butler odds, CBB picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Butler vs. Marquette game 10,000 times.
-
Duke's Dean Dome double buzzer-beater
Saturday's Duke-North Carolina melodrama was one of the most unpredictable and unlikely outcomes...
-
Southern Illinois beats buzzer for win
Duke's win over North Carolina wasn't the only buzzer beater in college basketball on Saturday
-
Duke-UNC game ends in crazy fashion
How crazy were these two sequences?
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium