Friday was generally a pretty good day for the bubble. Nobody was an underdog in any of their games and most of the bubble teams won, but there were a couple that didn't.

Colorado State dropped a game at Nevada late Friday night to slide down the bracket one seed-line. The Rams' schedule is relatively light at the top and their record is not good against the better teams they have faced.

Western Kentucky saw its already slim at-large hopes disappear last night in a loss at home to Old Dominion. There is nothing left for the Hilltoppers to do but win the Conference USA Tournament.

There are 11 games today featuring 13 teams on the bubble. They are all either conference tournament games or the last game of the regular season for these teams. Time is running out and desperation is running high.

Here are the bubble teams in action Saturday. All times Eastern

Saturday's "Double-bubble" games

Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure

St. Bona. The Bonnies are on the bubble due to a lack of quality wins. They only got to play the Billikens once this season, and that was a 70-59 loss in St. Louis. A win Saturday would be St. Bonaventure's best of the season so far.

Saint Louis COVID played havoc with many of the schedules in the A-10 this season, although none felt it harder that Saint Louis. The Billikens had a 34-day break in the middle of the season and took two bad losses coming out of it. They have yet to beat a good team away from home, so this too would be the best win of the season for SLU.

Duke While both of these teams clearly need this win, Duke definitely needs it more. The Blue Devils enter the day at just 11-10. A loss would drop them to .500 and make getting an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament very difficult. There just aren't enough good teams in the ACC for a deep tournament run to help much. Duke would not just need a great run, they would need a near perfect draw. Even with a win, Duke would still have work to do, but that is a hill it could climb.

N. Carolina UNC has only one win away from home against a team that might make the NCAA Tournament and that came against the Blue Devils. There is nothing the Tar Heels can do about that for now, but a win today would complete a sweep of a team they are competing with for a spot in the field.

