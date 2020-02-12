Bracketology Bubble Watch: Florida, Ohio State in action on busy night for teams trying to make the field

It was a tough Tuesday for the teams on the bubble. Only one team won that was not facing another bubble team. There were a fair number of road games for bubble teams last night though. On Wednesday, it is more home games than roadies.

Here is a quick look at a couple of last night's winners and losers.

NC State won 79-74 at Syracuse: The Wolfpack picked up a big road win against a team they may compete with for a spot in the field. They could really use a signature win, but wins like this are good too.

Utah State won 75-72 at Colorado State: The Aggies have a small margin for error as they try to pursue an at-large bid. Colorado State is arguably the third best team in the Mountain West, so this was not an easy road task. That makes six wins out of seven for Utah State.

Mississippi State lost 83-58 at Mississippi: What's worse than getting your butt kicked by a team that is not a tournament contender? Getting your butt kicked by your rival. The Bulldogs already have a pair of Q3 losses. This one isn't technically that, but it is still pretty bad.

Arkansas lost 82-61 at Tennessee: Speaking of butt kickings, Tennessee laid one on Arkansas, which continues to slide down the bracket. This was the Hogs third game without second leading scorer Isaiah Joe and the first in which they were not competitive.

Wednesday's action features a couple of SEC teams going in different directions.