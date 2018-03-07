Bracketology Bubble Watch: Four teams near the cut line in action Wednesday

The major conference tournaments begin in earnest Wednesday. The ACC played its first round on Tuesday, where Syracuse and Notre Dame picked up wins. The Irish are looking to play themselves onto the bubble with a win over Virginia Tech, although that would not likely be enough to get selected.

Oklahoma State may be trying to do the same as it faces in-state rival Oklahoma. The Cowboys are 89th in the RPI despite four pretty good wins, including two over Kansas. They likely need to beat Kansas a third time to have any realistic chance of selection.

It may very well be the last chance for some of these teams today. Four of the seven games listed involve teams either among the last four into the bracket or the first four out. One thing to keep in mind about not just the bubble teams, but all of the at-large teams in the bracket -- every single one of them will lose its final game.