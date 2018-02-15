Bracketology Bubble Watch: Houston, Penn State and Temple looking for signature wins

Florida State and Providence each picked up big wins Wednesday in their quests to play their way safely into the NCAA Tournament.

The Friars knocked off Villanova at home, giving them wins over both the Wildcats and Xavier this season. This is a team that lost home to DePaul right before knocking off Nova. That's college hoops, 2017-18.

The Seminoles came from behind to beat Clemson in overtime in Tallahassee, adding another quality win to its ledger. That ended a stretch of three losses in four games. They are not safe yet, but it is their best win of the season so far.

In the SEC, both Mississippi State and Florida lost games to teams that are not likely to be headed to the NCAA Tournament. The Gators' loss was more damaging because it came at home, but MSU is so far out on the fringes of the bubble that any loss may make it too tough a climb to come back.

Here is a look at Thursday's action on the bubble.




