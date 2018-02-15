Bracketology Bubble Watch: Houston, Penn State and Temple looking for signature wins
It's a busy night for bubble teams in the AAC as well as Penn State hosting revenge-minded Ohio State
Florida State and Providence each picked up big wins Wednesday in their quests to play their way safely into the NCAA Tournament.
The Friars knocked off Villanova at home, giving them wins over both the Wildcats and Xavier this season. This is a team that lost home to DePaul right before knocking off Nova. That's college hoops, 2017-18.
The Seminoles came from behind to beat Clemson in overtime in Tallahassee, adding another quality win to its ledger. That ended a stretch of three losses in four games. They are not safe yet, but it is their best win of the season so far.
In the SEC, both Mississippi State and Florida lost games to teams that are not likely to be headed to the NCAA Tournament. The Gators' loss was more damaging because it came at home, but MSU is so far out on the fringes of the bubble that any loss may make it too tough a climb to come back.
Here is a look at Thursday's action on the bubble.
|
|vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network: Houston has put together a pretty nice season, which includes wins over Wichita State and Providence. The Cougars did not play a good non-conference schedule and have a Quadrant 4 loss against Drexel. A win over the Bearcats would be big for Houston.
|
|at Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPN2: Temple has a resume of big hits and big misses. The Owls have neutral court wins over Auburn and Clemson, as well as a win over the Shockers in their first meeting in Philly. They also have four Q3 losses, including games at home to Memphis and Tulane. Temple was below .500 until its current stretch, which has it winning seven of its last eight. This isn't necessarily a "must win," but the Owls need to stay consistent in their level of play.
|
|vs. Ohio State, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network: Penn State has rolled up an 18-9 record and is 8-6 in Big Ten play and still has an RPI in the mid-80s. That can be attributed to a soft non-conference schedule and a back-loaded league schedule. The Nittany Lions are lacking in quality wins. They are only 3-7 against the top two tiers and their only Q1 win came at Ohio State. That started a streak of five wins out of six, but the schedule to end the year is tough, so there is a chance to fix that problem. Penn State still has games at Purdue and Nebraska sandwiched around a home game with Michigan
|
|at Southern Miss, 8 p.m.: The Blue Raiders played a good non-conference schedule, but just missed picking up the big win that would get the attention of the selection committee. They took on Auburn, Miami and USC, all on neutral courts, and lost all three, but all by six points or less. But, like I always say, if all you have is good losses, you have nothing. They do have five wins in Q1-2, all on the road, led by the one at Western Kentucky in Conference USA play. At this point, Middle Tennessee is simply trying to avoid bad losses.
|
|vs. Oregon, 9 p.m., ESPN2: USC is still looking for its first win over a sure tournament team. The Trojans beat Middle Tennessee and New Mexico State in Hawaii and those are their only Q1 wins. They are 2-5 against the top tier and 6-8 vs Q1-2. Until they get to play UCLA to end the regular season, there are only games that can hurt USC left on their schedule, although the road trip to Colorado and Utah will be tough. This is a "taking care of business game."
|
|vs. Utah, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network: Washington looked to be in good shape until its lost weekend in Oregon. The Huskies picked up two of their three worst losses of the season in the games at Oregon and Oregon State. They have a very favorable schedule left, which means they need to start a winning streak vs. the Utes.
|
|at Washington, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network: Utah has had a lot of chance to pick up quality wins and have mostly fallen short. The Utes are just 2-8 against Q1 opposition this year and that is not likely to be good enough. They are also below .500 against Q1-2 and Q1-3, the latter of which usually is fatal to a team's tournament chances. Thursday's game with the Huskies is the last Q1 opponent on their schedule before the conference tourney, but Utah needs to just get hot, regardless of the opposition.
|
|at North Texas, 9 p.m.: Western Kentucky has something few other bubble teams can boast – a win over a top seed on a neutral floor. The Hilltoppers beat Purdue in the Bahamas earlier this season, but unfortunately, they have taken five losses to Q3 opponents and beating the Boilers may not be enough to overcome that. WKU cannot afford a loss to anyone not named Middle Tennessee. And maybe not even to the Blue Raiders.
|
|at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.: The Aggies did about the best they could with their non-conference schedule. They got a couple of good games in Hawaii, and beat Miami there. The lack of upper-tier opposition could do them in if they need an at-large bid. That, and the fact that the conference tournament loss will be a bad one.
|
|vs. Oregon State, 11 p.m., FS1: UCLA had a four-game winning streak that included wins over USC and at Arizona to breathe life into its NCAA Tournament hopes. Despite the win in Tucson, the Bruins have not been a good road team and they finish with three challenging road games, so it's not over yet for UCLA. First though, it is important to take care of the Oregon schools at home.
-
Cincinnati vs. Houston odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Houston vs. Cincinnati game 10,000 times
-
Judge dismisses motion in FBI case
Two ex-Adidas executives and a former sports agent wanted their charges dismissed
-
Thursday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
The Wildcats drop to No. 6 in Thursday's Top 25 (and one) after falling to the Friars
-
Purdue vs. Wisconsin odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Wisconsin vs. Purdue game 10,000 times
-
Dozens could be hit with NCAA penalties
Attorneys for three defendants in the case will argue Thursday for the dismissal of federal...
-
Nevada vs Boise State odds, expert picks
Veteran handicapper Josh Nagel is on a 7-1 run in picks involving Boise State and Nevada
Add a Comment