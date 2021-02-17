It was a clean sweep for the bubble teams on Tuesday night. St. John's got the best win of the night at home over Xavier, while UConn, Maryland and Saint Louis avoided damaging losses.

It is a busy night for teams right around the cut-line of the bracket on Wednesday. The last five at-large teams in my bracket are in action, as well as two conference leaders that are seeded among those teams.

Also, the first three teams left out of the bracket are playing, and there are two games that could impact first place in those conferences.

Wednesday's 'double-bubble' games

All times Eastern

Team Game Time (TV) Bubble breakdown MINNESOTA 9 p.m. (BTN) The gaping hole in Minnesota's NCAA Tournament resume is an 0-7 record away from home. This may be the Gophers best chance to pick up that first away win before the conference tournament. IU is only 5-4 at home this season.

AT INDIANA

For the Hoosiers, they need quality wins of any sort, but Quad 1 wins especially. This would not qualify as that, but it would bring Indiana's record against the top two quadrants to 8-8.

UTAH STATE 9 p.m. (CBSSN) First place in the Mountain West is at stake in this two-game series. Utah State leads the league at the moment, but it would not quite make my bracket as an at-large team. The Aggies need quality wins away from home to give themselves a chance to get in. They are 3-3 against Quads 1-2, but only a loss to VCU in South Dakota was played off its home floor.

AT BOISE STATE

The Broncos are just 2-4 against Quads 1-2, but all of those games have been played on the road. They won at BYU and lost at Houston in nonconference play, while splitting on the road at Colorado State and getting swept at Nevada. They need to defend their home floor and even that record up.



The rest of the bubble teams in action Wednesday