It was a clean sweep for the bubble teams on Tuesday night. St. John's got the best win of the night at home over Xavier, while UConn, Maryland and Saint Louis avoided damaging losses.
It is a busy night for teams right around the cut-line of the bracket on Wednesday. The last five at-large teams in my bracket are in action, as well as two conference leaders that are seeded among those teams.
Also, the first three teams left out of the bracket are playing, and there are two games that could impact first place in those conferences.
Wednesday's 'double-bubble' games
All times Eastern
|Team
|Game
|Time (TV)
|Bubble breakdown
|MINNESOTA
|9 p.m. (BTN)
|The gaping hole in Minnesota's NCAA Tournament resume is an 0-7 record away from home. This may be the Gophers best chance to pick up that first away win before the conference tournament. IU is only 5-4 at home this season.
|AT INDIANA
|
|For the Hoosiers, they need quality wins of any sort, but Quad 1 wins especially. This would not qualify as that, but it would bring Indiana's record against the top two quadrants to 8-8.
|UTAH STATE
|9 p.m. (CBSSN)
|First place in the Mountain West is at stake in this two-game series. Utah State leads the league at the moment, but it would not quite make my bracket as an at-large team. The Aggies need quality wins away from home to give themselves a chance to get in. They are 3-3 against Quads 1-2, but only a loss to VCU in South Dakota was played off its home floor.
|AT BOISE STATE
|
|The Broncos are just 2-4 against Quads 1-2, but all of those games have been played on the road. They won at BYU and lost at Houston in nonconference play, while splitting on the road at Colorado State and getting swept at Nevada. They need to defend their home floor and even that record up.
The rest of the bubble teams in action Wednesday
|Team
|Game
|Time (TV)
|Bubble breakdown
|VCU vs. Richmond
|7 p.m. (CBSSN)
|This inter-city rivalry game is always a big one for both teams. VCU is looking to stay in first place in a tightly packed A-10 race and pick up another decent win for its tournament resume. That tightly packed race includes the Spiders, which are tied in the loss column, but had a number of games postponed.
|NORTH CAROLINA vs. Northeastern
|7 p.m. (ACCN Extra)
|UNC had yet another home ACC game canceled, so it sent out a request for an opponent on Twitter and Northeastern answered the call. The Tar Heels will not help their resume much by winning, even though the Huskies are in second place in the Colonial.
|MARYLAND vs. Nebraska
|7 p.m. (BTN)
|If you are experiencing déjà vu, you are not wrong. These two just played last night, which resulted in a 14-point win for the Terrapins and put them above .500 for the season at 11-10. A win here will put them into Friday's bracket projection. A loss would not only be Maryland's first loss outside of Q1, it would also be a bad loss.
|LOYOLA CHICAGO vs. Valparaiso
|8 p.m. (ESPN+)
|The Ramblers are now just playing out the string, with nothing but bad losses on the schedule until they get deep into the conference tournament. Valpo has shown to be dangerous though as it handed Drake its first loss of the season.
|DRAKE at Northern Iowa
|8 p.m. (ESPN+)
|The Bulldogs are in the same spot as Loyola, but it is more fraught with peril. That is because Drake is still without its leading scorer and second leading rebounder ShanQuan Hemphill . They still have to keep winning at least until they see Loyola again.
|SETON HALL vs. DePaul
|8:30 p.m. (FS1)
|The Pirates are looking to extend a three-game winning streak and avoid a second bad loss of the season at home. That is the kind of loss that would knock them out of the bracket for now.