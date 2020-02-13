Bracketology Bubble Watch: Indiana, Memphis and Arizona State try to boost their NCAA Tournament profiles

There were more winners among bubble teams on Wednesday than we saw on Tuesday, but none of those teams helped themselves as much as avoided hurting themselves. Ohio State is the one exception in that its win over Rutgers put the Buckeyes off the bubble in a good way for now.

Here are the teams that hurt themselves the most on Wednesday.

Pitt lost to Clemson 72-52: The Panthers' hopes were slim anyway. A third bad loss at home has done them in.

VCU lost to George Mason 72-67: When the best thing that can be said about a team is that they have no bad losses, getting stuck with a bad loss hurts more than it might for someone else. VCU has a win over LSU at home and that's it. Wednesday was nothing short of a disaster for the Rams. The next three games -- at Richmond, home Dayton, at Saint Louis – should be thought of as must-wins.

Rutgers lost at Ohio State 72-66: Rutgers is still looking for that second win away from home this season and there are no gimmes left. The Scarlet Knights have a couple of home games, which are must-wins, before traveling to Wisconsin, Penn State and Purdue in their final four regular season games.



There are not as many bubble games Thursday, but most of them are vital to the teams involved.

Bubble teams in action Thursday

"Double-bubble" games listed first. All times ET