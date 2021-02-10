Tuesday night's bubble action was largely chalky, as four of the five teams in action all won games against opponents that do not help them. The exception was St. John's, which saw its six-game winning streak snapped in overtime at Butler.
Wednesday features seven games with bubble teams involved. Through three days of Bubble Watch, we have yet to have a game where a bubble team could really help itself. On Wednesday, it's all about preventing further damage to sketchy tournament resumes with one exception -- Georgia Tech has a chance for a statement win.
Here are the bubble teams in action Wednesday. All times Eastern
|Team
|Game
|Time (TV)
|Bubble breakdown
|INDIANA at Northwestern
|5:30 p.m. (BTN)
The Hoosiers have Iowa's number. They completed a regular-season sweep of the Hawkeyes on Sunday, which was a huge win for IU as it tries to avoid the list of bluebloods that miss this season's NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers lost to the Wildcats at home in their first meeting, so they shouldn't be caught napping.
|DRAKE vs. Northern Iowa
|7 p.m. (CBSSN)
Drake picked up its first loss of the season at Valparaiso on Sunday, and nearly lost both games there; the Bulldogs needed an 11-0 run late in the Saturday game to squeeze out a narrow win. They cannot get caught looking past their in-state rival to the weekend series with Loyola.
|GEORGIA TECH vs. Virginia
|7 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets are on the fringe of the bubble. They have a couple of nice home wins against Florida State and Clemson but are still trying to make up for a couple of bad losses against Georgia State and Mercer. This is Georgia Tech's best chance for a big win in what is left of the regular season.
|WICHITA STATE at UCF
|7 p.m. (ESPN+)
The Shockers are in my first four out, mostly because they only have four losses and only one of those is questionable. Memphis beat Wichita State by 20, which is a bad loss only because of the margin. Like every team in the American Athletic Conference this season, the Shockers are trying to beat everyone and then take their chances with Houston when that game comes up again.
|LSU at Mississippi State
|9 p.m. (ESPNU)
A loss at Mississippi State would not be the worst defeat in the world for the Tigers, but with a resume that has only three Q1-2 wins and none of them against tournament teams, losing to another non-contender might be enough to push the Tigers out of the bracket for now.
|SAINT LOUIS vs. Rhode Island
|9 p.m. (CBSSN)
Saint Louis picked up its first post-COVID pause win on Saturday, and it was a big one as the Billikens knocked off league-leader Saint Bonaventure. With losses to Dayton and La Salle already, they need to beat the Rams.
|SAN DIEGO STATE vs. San Jose State
|11 p.m. (CBSSN)
The Aztecs won the first meeting of the two game series in a blowout on Monday. The Spartans are in the bottom 20 of the NET, so San Diego State should win big again.