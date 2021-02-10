Tuesday night's bubble action was largely chalky, as four of the five teams in action all won games against opponents that do not help them. The exception was St. John's, which saw its six-game winning streak snapped in overtime at Butler.

Wednesday features seven games with bubble teams involved. Through three days of Bubble Watch, we have yet to have a game where a bubble team could really help itself. On Wednesday, it's all about preventing further damage to sketchy tournament resumes with one exception -- Georgia Tech has a chance for a statement win.

Here are the bubble teams in action Wednesday. All times Eastern