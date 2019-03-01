Bracketology Bubble Watch: March Madness begins for Arizona State in an embarassing loss to Oregon

It's officially March so let the Madness begin! It did in the Pac-12 on Thursday, but it was a good day for bubble teams otherwise. And on Friday, a bubble team goes for a conference title.

But first, the bad news for a team on the bubble.

Arizona State laid another egg in a 79-51 loss to Oregon. This team cannot make up its mind if it wants to be good or not. The same team that beat Kansas and Mississippi State has losses of over 20 points to the Ducks and at home to Washington State. Eight of their nine losses have come to non-tournament teams.

Here's how the rest of the bubble teams in action Thursday fared:

Minnesota's trip to Northwestern was a must-win and win it did as the Gophers defeated the Wildcats 62-50. Now the Gophers can try to secure a spot in the field in advance of the Big Ten Tournament in their final two games, which are at home against Purdue and at Maryland.

Wofford defeated Chattanooga 80-54 and is a win away from coming off the bubble and an undefeated Southern Conference campaign. The Terriers will be a tough out in the NCAA Tournament also.

Furman avenged its only bad loss of the season by winning 90-51 at Samford. The Paladins will be seeded third or fourth in the Southern Conference Tournament and a semifinal appearance could give them a shot at an at-large bid.

Saint Mary's took care of Portland 65-48 and will get their shot at Gonzaga in the season finale on Saturday. The Gaels' chances for an at-large bid may rest on that game.

Belmont defeated UT-Martin 112-67 and remains tied atop the OVC standings with Murray State and owns the tiebreaker vs. the Racers. The Bruins probably can lose only to Murray State and still be an at-large candidate.