This weekend has started out as productive for a few of teams on the bubble of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Particularly in the SEC where Arkansas picked up its best win of the season so far with an overtime victory at No. 10 Missouri, and LSU took down No. 16 Tennessee, 78-65, at home for its best win of the season.

The Razorbacks and Tigers each picked up their only wins over sure-fire NCAA Tournament teams, and that's particularly good for LSU, which started the day among my last four teams in the bracket.

UConn also got a big road win taking down Xavier, 80-72, in the Musketeers return from a COVID-19 pause.

Two other teams in my last four had chances for big wins on Saturday, but both came up short. North Carolina took a 12-point loss at No. 9 Virginia, the ACC's leader. The Tar Heels dropped to 12-7 on the season and still do not have a win over a team in the current bracket. Indiana was dominated from the outset in a 78-59 loss at No. 4 Ohio State. The Hoosiers dropped to 11-9 overall and 2-8 against Quadrant 1 opponents. Fortunately for them, the Big Ten provides plenty of chances for quality wins.

Sunday features a pair of double bubble games, plus the first team out of the bracket is in action. All times Eastern

Sunday's 'double-bubble' games

Team Game Time (TV) Bubble breakdown LOYOLA-CHICAGO 3 p.m. (ESPN2) This is the second game of the weekend doubleheader between these two bubble teams, and the first was a disaster for the home side. Drake, playing without leading scorer ShanQuan Hemphill, led by three at the half but fell apart after the break and lost 81-54. It is imperative that the Bulldogs find a way to be more competitive despite potentially being without Hemphill for the rest of the regular season. ...

at DRAKE

As for Loyola, this was its best win, and it could use another to support an at-large bid. Drake is the only team the Ramblers can boost their resume against. And vice versa.

MINNESOTA 7 p.m. (FS1) The Golden Gophers are looking to fill the biggest hole on their resume, their 0-6 record away from home. In a season where road wins have been a bit easier to come by, Minnesota is still searching. ...

at MARYLAND

Maryland is just looking to get back to .500. The Terrapins are on the bubble at 9-10 because of their top-rated schedule, which features 14(!) Quadrant 1 games. The problem is that Maryland is only 4-10 in those games. They still have five games left with Big Ten teams that are unlikely to make the NCAA tournament, but this would be a big one to get.



