Saturday was not a particularly good day for teams near the cut line of the bracket. Case in point: Indiana's loss at home to Michigan State was the second-best result of the day for those teams until very late in the evening.

The Hoosiers' loss to the Spartans fits perfectly with the kind of season they have had. It seems that not even a game like this on the schedule can push IU past three games above .500. Indiana is going to need to pick up some quality wins to make the NCAA Tournament now, not necessarily because they need them for their resume -- although they do -- but because there isn't much left on their schedule except potential quality wins.

Indiana finishes at Rutgers, home to Michigan, at Michigan State and at Purdue. They also have a postponed game at Michigan that could still be rescheduled. Yikes.

The big win of the day belonged to North Carolina, which demolished Louisville 99-54. The Cardinals were playing their first game back after almost three weeks off due to a COVID pause, but they should still be better than that. For the Tar Heels, it was their best win of the season and first over a likely tournament team.

The worst loss of the day belongs to VCU, which went down to George Mason at home 79-76 in overtime. That is the Rams' second bad loss of the season at home, and when the highlights on your resume are a home win over St. Bonaventure and a neutral site win over Utah State, games like this do a lot of damage.

It was not a great day in the Big East either, as the three bubble teams in action all lost. UConn acquitted itself reasonably well in an eight-point loss at Villanova. There is no real shame in that.

Seton Hall took its worst loss of the season at Georgetown by a score of 81-75. That will probably keep them out of the bracket for at least another week.

St. John's did the Pirates one better -- getting beat at home by DePaul. Since that six-game winning streak that put the Red Storm on the radar, they have taken losses to the two teams at the bottom of the league table.

There are not many bubble games today, but they are not unimportant.

Here are the bubble teams in action Sunday. All times Eastern